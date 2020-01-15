Listen Live Sports

Tim Hudson hired as Auburn’s volunteer pitching coach

January 15, 2020 12:40 pm
 
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Former major league pitcher Tim Hudson is Auburn’s new pitching coach.

Auburn announced Wednesday that Hudson will be a volunteer assistant and pitching coach for the program, where he once starred as a two-way player.

Hudson played 17 years in the major leagues with Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco before retiring in 2015. He went 222-133 with a 3.48 ERA in his career and was a four-time All-Star.

Hudson was inducted into the Braves Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2018.

He played two seasons for Auburn, leading the nation with 15 wins in 1997 while also batting .396 with 18 home runs and 95 RBI.

Hudson was a sixth-round pick by the Oakland Athletics in the 1997 amateur draft.

