Toledo 83, Ohio 74

January 21, 2020 9:03 pm
 
TOLEDO (11-8)

Alderson 3-5 4-4 11, Knapke 9-16 4-5 22, Littleson 0-3 0-0 0, M.Jackson 0-0 0-0 29, Maranka 1-4 0-0 2, Saunders 3-4 2-2 10, Smith 0-0 0-0 0, W.Jackson 0-0 0-0 22. Totals 16-32 10-11 96.

OHIO (10-9)

Dartis 2-11 3-3 8, Foster 1-1 0-0 2, McDay 0-4 0-0 0, McMurray 3-8 0-0 7, Ogbonda 1-7 2-2 4, Preston 11-21 4-5 27, Roderick 4-8 0-0 11, Vander Plas 4-10 0-1 9. Totals 26-70 9-11 68.

Halftime_Toledo 35-28. 3-Point Goals_Toledo 3-11 (Saunders 2-3, Alderson 1-2, Maranka 0-1, Littleson 0-2, Knapke 0-3), Ohio 7-25 (Roderick 3-5, Preston 1-3, McMurray 1-4, Vander Plas 1-5, Dartis 1-6, McDay 0-2). Fouled Out_Vander Plas. Rebounds_Toledo 42 (W.Jackson 14), Ohio 35 (Ogbonda 11). Assists_Toledo 13 (M.Jackson 7), Ohio 14 (Preston 8). Total Fouls_Toledo 10, Ohio 15.

