Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Toolson scores 25 points, leads BYU over Pepperdine 107-80

January 30, 2020 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
      

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jake Toolson had 25 points as Brigham Young won its ninth consecutive home game, routing Pepperdine 107-80 on Thursday night.

Toolson made 7 of 10 3-pointers. Yoeli Childs added 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists for BYU (16-7, 5-3 West Coast Conference). Alex Barcello had 13 points. TJ Haws added 12 points and six assists.

It was the first time this season BYU scored at least 100 points.

Kameron Edwards had 20 points for the Waves (11-11, 4-4). Colbey Ross added 16 points and seven assists. Kessler Edwards had 15 points.

Advertisement

BYU takes on Saint Mary’s at home on Saturday. Pepperdine plays Loyola Marymount on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|3 Federal Procurement - Boot Camp
2|3 R&D Funding for DC-Based Deep Tech...
2|4 ICIT 2020 Fall Briefing: The Next...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary of the Army visits service members in S. Korea

Today in History

1975: First national marine sanctuary established on site of historic shipwreck