1. Gonzaga (14-1) at Portland. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Saturday.
2. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Saturday.
3. Kansas (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 West Virginia, Saturday.
4. Oregon (11-2) at Colorado. Next: at Utah, Saturday.
5. Ohio State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.
6. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.
7. Louisville (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Florida State, Saturday.
8. Auburn (12-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.
9. Memphis (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.
10. Villanova (10-2) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.
11. Butler (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.
12. Michigan (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Michigan State, Sunday.
13. San Diego State (14-0) did not play. Next: at Utah State, Saturday.
14. Michigan State (11-3) beat Illinois 76-56. Next: vs. No. 12 Michigan, Sunday.
15. Maryland (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.
16. West Virginia (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.
17. Kentucky (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.
18. Florida State (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Louisville, Saturday.
19. Virginia (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.
20. Dayton (11-2) at La Salle. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Sunday.
21. Penn State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Iowa, Saturday.
22. Texas Tech (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.
23. Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Penn State, Saturday.
24. Wichita State (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.
25. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.
