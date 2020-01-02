Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

January 2, 2020 11:58 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (15-1) beat Portland 85-72. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Saturday.

2. Duke (12-1) did not play. Next: at Miami, Saturday.

3. Kansas (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 16 West Virginia, Saturday.

4. Oregon (11-3) lost to Colorado 74-65. Next: at Utah, Saturday.

5. Ohio State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.

6. Baylor (10-1) did not play. Next: vs. Texas, Saturday.

7. Louisville (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Florida State, Saturday.

8. Auburn (12-0) did not play. Next: at Mississippi State, Saturday.

9. Memphis (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

10. Villanova (10-2) did not play. Next: at Marquette, Saturday.

11. Butler (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

12. Michigan (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Michigan State, Sunday.

13. San Diego State (14-0) did not play. Next: at Utah State, Saturday.

14. Michigan State (11-3) beat Illinois 76-56. Next: vs. No. 12 Michigan, Sunday.

15. Maryland (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Saturday.

16. West Virginia (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

17. Kentucky (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

18. Florida State (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 7 Louisville, Saturday.

19. Virginia (10-2) did not play. Next: vs. Virginia Tech, Saturday.

20. Dayton (12-2) beat La Salle 84-58. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Sunday.

21. Penn State (11-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 23 Iowa, Saturday.

22. Texas Tech (9-3) did not play. Next: vs. Oklahoma State, Saturday.

23. Iowa (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 21 Penn State, Saturday.

24. Wichita State (12-1) did not play. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.

25. Arizona (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.

