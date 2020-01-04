Listen Live Sports

January 4, 2020 4:30 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (15-1) vs. Pepperdine. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.

2. Duke (12-1) at Miami. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (10-2) vs. No. 16 West Virginia. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.

4. Oregon (11-3) at Utah. Next: vs. No. 25 Arizona, Thursday.

5. Ohio State (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Maryland, Tuesday.

6. Baylor (10-1) vs. Texas. Next: at No. 22 Texas Tech, Tuesday.

7. Louisville (11-3) lost to No. 18 Florida State 78-65. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.

8. Auburn (12-0) at Mississippi State. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

9. Memphis (12-2) lost to Georgia 65-62. Next: at No. 24 Wichita State, Thursday.

10. Villanova (10-3) lost to Marquette 71-60. Next: at Creighton, Tuesday.

11. Butler (14-1) beat Creighton 71-57. Next: at Providence, Friday.

12. Michigan (10-3) did not play. Next: at No. 14 Michigan State, Sunday.

13. San Diego State (14-0) at Utah State. Next: at Wyoming, Wednesday.

14. Michigan State (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 12 Michigan, Sunday.

15. Maryland (12-2) beat Indiana 75-59. Next: vs. No. 5 Ohio State, Tuesday.

16. West Virginia (11-1) at No. 3 Kansas. Next: at Oklahoma State, Monday.

17. Kentucky (10-3) beat Missouri 71-59. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

18. Florida State (13-2) beat No. 7 Louisville 78-65. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.

19. Virginia (11-2) beat Virginia Tech 65-39. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.

20. Dayton (12-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Joseph’s, Sunday.

21. Penn State (12-2) beat No. 23 Iowa 89-86. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

22. Texas Tech (10-3) beat Oklahoma State 85-50. Next: vs. No. 6 Baylor, Tuesday.

23. Iowa (10-4) lost to No. 21 Penn State 89-86. Next: at Nebraska, Tuesday.

24. Wichita State (12-1) vs. Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 9 Memphis, Thursday.

25. Arizona (10-3) vs. Arizona State. Next: at No. 4 Oregon, Thursday.

