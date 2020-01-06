Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 6, 2020 11:13 pm
 
1 min read
      
Monday

1. Gonzaga (16-1) did not play. Next: at San Diego, Thursday.

2. Duke (13-1) did not play. Next: at Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

3. Kansas (11-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.

4. Baylor (11-1) did not play. Next: at No. 22 Texas Tech, Tuesday.

Advertisement

5. Auburn (13-0) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address identity management in this free webinar.

6. Butler (14-1) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.

7. San Diego State (15-0) did not play. Next: at Wyoming, Wednesday.

8. Michigan State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

9. Oregon (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 24 Arizona, Thursday.

10. Florida State (13-2) did not play. Next: at Wake Forest, Wednesday.

11. Ohio State (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 12 Maryland, Tuesday.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews on The Federal Drive with Tom Temin. Subscribe today.

12. Maryland (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Ohio State, Tuesday.

13. Louisville (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.

14. Kentucky (10-3) did not play. Next: at Georgia, Tuesday.

15. Dayton (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.

16. Villanova (10-3) did not play. Next: at Creighton, Tuesday.

17. West Virginia (12-2) beat Oklahoma State 55-41. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Saturday.

18. Virginia (11-2) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Tuesday.

19. Michigan (10-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Thursday.

20. Penn State (12-2) did not play. Next: at Rutgers, Tuesday.

21. Memphis (12-2) did not play. Next: at No. 23 Wichita State, Thursday.

22. Texas Tech (10-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Tuesday.

23. Wichita State (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. No. 21 Memphis, Thursday.

24. Arizona (11-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Oregon, Thursday.

25. Colorado (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1789: First US presidential electors set