The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
January 9, 2020 9:39 pm
 
1. Gonzaga (16-1) at San Diego. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

2. Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.

3. Kansas (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Saturday.

4. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

5. Auburn (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

6. Butler (14-1) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.

7. San Diego State (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State, Saturday.

8. Michigan State (12-3) vs. Minnesota. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

9. Oregon (12-3) vs. No. 24 Arizona. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.

10. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Virginia, Wednesday.

11. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

12. Maryland (13-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Friday.

13. Louisville (12-3) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

14. Kentucky (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.

15. Dayton (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.

16. Villanova (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Saturday.

18. Virginia (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

19. Michigan (11-4) beat Purdue 84-78, 2OT. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Penn State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.

21. Memphis (12-3) lost to No. 23 Wichita State 76-67. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

22. Texas Tech (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday.

23. Wichita State (14-1) beat No. 21 Memphis 76-67. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

24. Arizona (11-3) at No. 9 Oregon. Next: at Oregon State, Sunday.

25. Colorado (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

