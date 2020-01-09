1. Gonzaga (17-1) beat San Diego 94-50. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.
2. Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.
3. Kansas (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Saturday.
4. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.
5. Auburn (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.
6. Butler (14-1) did not play. Next: at Providence, Friday.
7. San Diego State (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State, Saturday.
8. Michigan State (13-3) beat Minnesota 74-58. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.
9. Oregon (13-3) beat No. 24 Arizona 74-73, OT. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.
10. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Virginia, Wednesday.
11. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.
12. Maryland (13-2) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Friday.
13. Louisville (12-3) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.
14. Kentucky (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.
15. Dayton (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.
16. Villanova (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.
17. West Virginia (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Saturday.
18. Virginia (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.
19. Michigan (11-4) beat Purdue 84-78, 2OT. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
20. Penn State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.
21. Memphis (12-3) lost to No. 23 Wichita State 76-67. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.
22. Texas Tech (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday.
23. Wichita State (14-1) beat No. 21 Memphis 76-67. Next: at UConn, Sunday.
24. Arizona (11-4) lost to No. 9 Oregon 74-73, OT. Next: at Oregon State, Sunday.
25. Colorado (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.
