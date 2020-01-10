Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 10, 2020 9:11 pm
 
1 min read
      
Friday

1. Gonzaga (17-1) did not play. Next: at Loyola Marymount, Saturday.

2. Duke (14-1) did not play. Next: vs. Wake Forest, Saturday.

3. Kansas (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 4 Baylor, Saturday.

4. Baylor (12-1) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Kansas, Saturday.

Advertisement

5. Auburn (14-0) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Saturday.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

6. Butler (14-1) at Providence. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.

7. San Diego State (16-0) did not play. Next: vs. Boise State, Saturday.

8. Michigan State (13-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

9. Oregon (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. Arizona State, Saturday.

10. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Virginia, Wednesday.

11. Ohio State (11-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Saturday.

        Get your daily dose of Mike Causey's Federal Report delivered to your inbox. Subscribe now.

12. Maryland (13-3) lost to Iowa 67-49. Next: at Wisconsin, Tuesday.

13. Louisville (12-3) did not play. Next: at Notre Dame, Saturday.

14. Kentucky (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Saturday.

15. Dayton (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. UMass, Saturday.

16. Villanova (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgetown, Saturday.

17. West Virginia (12-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Texas Tech, Saturday.

18. Virginia (11-3) did not play. Next: vs. Syracuse, Saturday.

19. Michigan (11-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Penn State (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Saturday.

21. Memphis (12-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

22. Texas Tech (10-4) did not play. Next: at No. 17 West Virginia, Saturday.

23. Wichita State (14-1) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

24. Arizona (11-4) did not play. NNext: at Oregon State, Sunday.

25. Colorado (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|14 Data Cloud Summit
1|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
1|14 32nd Annual Surface Navy Association...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1941: FDR introduces the lend-lease program