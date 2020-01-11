Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Top 25 Fared

January 11, 2020 10:09 pm
 
Saturday

1. Gonzaga (18-1) beat Loyola Marymount 87-62. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Thursday.

2. Duke (15-1) beat Wake Forest 90-59. Next: at Clemson, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (12-3) lost to No. 4 Baylor 67-55. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

4. Baylor (13-1) beat No. 3 Kansas 67-55. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

5. Auburn (15-0) beat Georgia 82-60. Next: at Alabama, Wednesday.

6. Butler (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.

7. San Diego State (16-0) vs. Boise State. Next: at Fresno State, Tuesday.

8. Michigan State (13-3) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

9. Oregon (13-3) vs. Arizona State. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

10. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Virginia, Wednesday.

11. Ohio State (11-5) lost to Indiana 66-54. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

12. Maryland (13-3) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Tuesday.

13. Louisville (13-3) beat Notre Dame 67-64. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

14. Kentucky (12-3) beat Alabama 76-67. Next: at South Carolina, Wednesday.

15. Dayton (14-2) beat UMass 88-60. Next: vs. VCU, Tuesday.

16. Villanova (12-3) beat Georgetown 80-66. Next: vs. DePaul, Tuesday.

17. West Virginia (13-2) beat No. 22 Texas Tech 66-54. Next: vs. TCU, Tuesday.

18. Virginia (11-4) lost to Syracuse 63-55, OT. Next: at No. 10 Florida State, Wednesday.

19. Michigan (11-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

20. Penn State (12-4) lost to Wisconsin 58-49. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

21. Memphis (12-3) did not play. Next: at South Florida, Sunday.

22. Texas Tech (10-5) lost to No. 17 West Virginia 66-54. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

23. Wichita State (14-1) did not play. Next: at UConn, Sunday.

24. Arizona (11-4) did not play. Next: at Oregon State, Sunday.

25. Colorado (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. Utah, Sunday.

