Top 25 Fared

January 12, 2020
 
Sunday

1. Gonzaga (18-1) did not play. Next: vs. Santa Clara, Thursday.

2. Duke (15-1) did not play. Next: at Clemson, Tuesday.

3. Kansas (12-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma, Tuesday.

4. Baylor (13-1) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Wednesday.

5. Auburn (15-0) did not play. Next: at Alabama, Wednesday.

6. Butler (15-1) did not play. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Wednesday.

7. San Diego State (17-0) did not play. Next: at Fresno State, Tuesday.

8. Michigan State (13-4) lost to Purdue 71-42. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.

9. Oregon (14-3) did not play. Next: at Washington State, Thursday.

10. Florida State (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Virginia, Wednesday.

11. Ohio State (11-5) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Tuesday.

12. Maryland (13-3) did not play. Next: at Wisconsin, Tuesday.

13. Louisville (13-3) did not play. Next: at Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

14. Kentucky (12-3) did not play. Next: at South Carolina, Wednesday.

15. Dayton (14-2) did not play. Next: vs. VCU, Tuesday.

16. Villanova (12-3) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Tuesday.

17. West Virginia (13-2) did not play. Next: vs. TCU, Tuesday.

18. Virginia (11-4) did not play. Next: at No. 10 Florida State, Wednesday.

19. Michigan (11-5) lost to Minnesota 75-67. Next: at Iowa, Friday.

20. Penn State (12-4) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Wednesday.

21. Memphis (13-3) beat South Florida 68-64. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Thursday.

22. Texas Tech (10-5) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Tuesday.

23. Wichita State (15-1) beat UConn 89-86, 2OT. Next: at Temple, Wednesday.

24. Arizona (11-4) at Oregon State. Next: vs. Utah, Thursday.

25. Colorado (12-3) vs. Utah. Next: at Arizona State, Thursday.

