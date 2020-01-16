1. Gonzaga (18-1) vs. Santa Clara. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.
2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.
3. Duke (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Louisville, Saturday.
4. Auburn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.
5. Butler (15-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Saturday.
6. Kansas (13-3) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.
7. San Diego State (18-0) did not play. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.
8. Oregon (14-3) at Washington State. Next: at Washington, Saturday.
9. Florida State (15-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Saturday.
10. Kentucky (12-4) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.
11. Louisville (14-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Duke, Saturday.
12. West Virginia (14-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.
13. Dayton (15-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Louis, Friday.
14. Villanova (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.
15. Michigan State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.
16. Wichita State (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.
17. Maryland (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.
18. Seton Hall (13-4) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Saturday.
19. Michigan (11-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Friday.
20. Colorado (13-3) at Arizona State. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.
21. Ohio State (12-5) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Saturday.
22. Memphis (14-3) beat Cincinnati 60-49. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.
23. Texas Tech (11-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.
24. Illinois (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.
25. Creighton (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.
