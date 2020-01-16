Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

January 16, 2020
 
Thursday

1. Gonzaga (18-1) vs. Santa Clara. Next: vs. BYU, Saturday.

2. Baylor (14-1) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday.

3. Duke (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 11 Louisville, Saturday.

4. Auburn (15-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

5. Butler (15-2) did not play. Next: at DePaul, Saturday.

6. Kansas (13-3) did not play. Next: at Texas, Saturday.

7. San Diego State (18-0) did not play. Next: vs. Nevada, Saturday.

8. Oregon (14-3) at Washington State. Next: at Washington, Saturday.

9. Florida State (15-2) did not play. Next: at Miami, Saturday.

10. Kentucky (12-4) did not play. Next: at Arkansas, Saturday.

11. Louisville (14-3) did not play. Next: at No. 3 Duke, Saturday.

12. West Virginia (14-2) did not play. Next: at Kansas State, Saturday.

13. Dayton (15-2) did not play. Next: at Saint Louis, Friday.

14. Villanova (13-3) did not play. Next: vs. UConn, Saturday.

15. Michigan State (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Friday.

16. Wichita State (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. Houston, Saturday.

17. Maryland (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Saturday.

18. Seton Hall (13-4) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Saturday.

19. Michigan (11-5) did not play. Next: at Iowa, Friday.

20. Colorado (13-3) at Arizona State. Next: at Arizona, Saturday.

21. Ohio State (12-5) did not play. Next: at Penn State, Saturday.

22. Memphis (14-3) beat Cincinnati 60-49. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

23. Texas Tech (11-5) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

24. Illinois (12-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Saturday.

25. Creighton (13-5) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.

