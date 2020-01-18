Saturday

1. Gonzaga (19-1) vs. BYU. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

2. Baylor (15-1) beat Oklahoma State 75-68. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Monday.

3. Duke (15-2) vs. No. 11 Louisville. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.

4. Auburn (15-2) lost to Florida 69-47. Next: vs. South Carolina, Wednesday.

5. Butler (15-3) lost to DePaul 79-66. Next: at No. 14 Villanova, Tuesday.

6. Kansas (13-3) at Texas. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

7. San Diego State (18-0) vs. Nevada. Next: vs. Wyoming, Tuesday.

8. Oregon (14-4) at Washington. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

9. Florida State (16-2) beat Miami 83-79, OT. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

10. Kentucky (12-4) at Arkansas. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

11. Louisville (14-3) at No. 3 Duke. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

12. West Virginia (14-2) at Kansas State. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

13. Dayton (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Wednesday.

14. Villanova (14-3) beat UConn 61-55. Next: vs. No. 5 Butler, Tuesday.

15. Michigan State (14-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

16. Wichita State (15-2) vs. Houston. Next: at South Florida, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (13-4) vs. Purdue. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

18. Seton Hall (14-4) beat St. John’s 82-79. Next: vs. Providence, Wednesday.

19. Michigan (11-6) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Wednesday.

20. Colorado (14-3) at Arizona. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

21. Ohio State (12-6) lost to Penn State 90-76. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

22. Memphis (14-3) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

23. Texas Tech (11-5) vs. Iowa State. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.

24. Illinois (12-5) vs. Northwestern. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

25. Creighton (13-5) vs. Providence. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

