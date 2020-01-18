Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 18, 2020 3:32 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Gonzaga (19-1) vs. BYU. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

2. Baylor (15-1) beat Oklahoma State 75-68. Next: vs. Oklahoma, Monday.

3. Duke (15-2) vs. No. 11 Louisville. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.

4. Auburn (15-2) lost to Florida 69-47. Next: vs. South Carolina, Wednesday.

Advertisement

5. Butler (15-3) lost to DePaul 79-66. Next: at No. 14 Villanova, Tuesday.

        Insight by Atlassian: Voice your opinion on the state of dev/sec/ops in government by taking Federal News Network’s exclusive survey.

6. Kansas (13-3) at Texas. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

7. San Diego State (18-0) vs. Nevada. Next: vs. Wyoming, Tuesday.

8. Oregon (14-4) at Washington. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

9. Florida State (16-2) beat Miami 83-79, OT. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

10. Kentucky (12-4) at Arkansas. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

11. Louisville (14-3) at No. 3 Duke. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

12. West Virginia (14-2) at Kansas State. Next: vs. Texas, Monday.

13. Dayton (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Wednesday.

14. Villanova (14-3) beat UConn 61-55. Next: vs. No. 5 Butler, Tuesday.

15. Michigan State (14-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

16. Wichita State (15-2) vs. Houston. Next: at South Florida, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (13-4) vs. Purdue. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

18. Seton Hall (14-4) beat St. John’s 82-79. Next: vs. Providence, Wednesday.

19. Michigan (11-6) did not play. Next: vs. Penn State, Wednesday.

20. Colorado (14-3) at Arizona. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

21. Ohio State (12-6) lost to Penn State 90-76. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

22. Memphis (14-3) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

23. Texas Tech (11-5) vs. Iowa State. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.

24. Illinois (12-5) vs. Northwestern. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

25. Creighton (13-5) vs. Providence. Next: at DePaul, Wednesday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending