Top 25 Fared

January 20, 2020 11:08 pm
 
1 min read
      
Monday

1. Baylor (16-1) beat Oklahoma 61-57. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

3. Kansas (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. Kansas State, Tuesday.

4. San Diego State (19-0) did not play. Next: vs. Wyoming, Tuesday.

5. Florida State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

6. Louisville (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia Tech, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. St. Bonaventure, Wednesday.

8. Duke (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Miami, Tuesday.

9. Villanova (14-3) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Butler, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (14-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

12. Oregon (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

13. Butler (15-3) did not play. Next: at No. 9 Villanova, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (15-3) beat Texas 97-59. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (13-4) did not play. Next: vs. Georgia, Tuesday.

16. Auburn (15-2) did not play. Next: vs. South Carolina, Wednesday.

17. Maryland (14-4) did not play. Next: at Northwestern, Tuesday.

18. Texas Tech (12-5) did not play. Next: at TCU, Tuesday.

19. Iowa (13-5) did not play. Next: at No. 24 Rutgers, Wednesday.

20. Memphis (14-3) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Wednesday.

21. Illinois (13-5) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Tuesday.

22. Arizona (13-5) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

23. Colorado (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

24. Rutgers (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa, Wednesday.

25. Houston (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. UConn, Thursday.

