Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
Top 25 Fared

January 22, 2020 10:45 pm
 
1. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

3. Kansas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (20-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Sunday.

5. Florida State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

6. Louisville (16-3) beat Georgia Tech 68-64. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

7. Dayton (17-2) beat St. Bonaventure 86-60. Next: at Richmond, Saturday.

8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Villanova (15-3) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

10. Seton Hall (15-4) beat Providence 73-64. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (14-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Thursday.

12. Oregon (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Southern Cal, Thursday.

13. Butler (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Friday.

14. West Virginia (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Saturday.

16. Auburn (16-2) beat South Carolina 80-67. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

17. Maryland (15-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

18. Texas Tech (12-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Saturday.

19. Iowa (13-5) at No. 24 Rutgers. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Memphis (14-3) at Tulsa. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

21. Illinois (14-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Saturday.

22. Arizona (13-5) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

23. Colorado (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. Washington State, Thursday.

24. Rutgers (14-4) vs. No. 19 Iowa. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

25. Houston (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. UConn, Thursday.

