1. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.
2. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.
3. Kansas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.
4. San Diego State (20-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Sunday.
5. Florida State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.
6. Louisville (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.
7. Dayton (17-2) did not play. Next: at Richmond, Saturday.
8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
9. Villanova (15-3) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.
10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.
11. Michigan State (14-5) lost to Indiana 67-63. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.
12. Oregon (15-4) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at UCLA, Sunday.
13. Butler (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Friday.
14. West Virginia (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.
15. Kentucky (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Saturday.
16. Auburn (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.
17. Maryland (15-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.
18. Texas Tech (12-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Saturday.
19. Iowa (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.
20. Memphis (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.
21. Illinois (14-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Saturday.
22. Arizona (13-5) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.
23. Colorado (14-4) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.
24. Rutgers (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.
25. Houston (14-4) vs. UConn. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.
