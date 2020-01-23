Listen Live Sports

Top 25 Fared

January 23, 2020 11:22 pm
 
Thursday

1. Baylor (16-1) did not play. Next: at Florida, Saturday.

2. Gonzaga (20-1) did not play. Next: vs. Pacific, Saturday.

3. Kansas (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Tennessee, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (20-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Sunday.

5. Florida State (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

6. Louisville (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Clemson, Saturday.

7. Dayton (17-2) did not play. Next: at Richmond, Saturday.

8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Villanova (15-3) did not play. Next: at Providence, Saturday.

10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (14-5) lost to Indiana 67-63. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

12. Oregon (15-4) vs. Southern Cal. Next: at UCLA, Sunday.

13. Butler (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Marquette, Friday.

14. West Virginia (15-3) did not play. Next: vs. Missouri, Saturday.

15. Kentucky (14-4) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Saturday.

16. Auburn (16-2) did not play. Next: vs. Iowa State, Saturday.

17. Maryland (15-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

18. Texas Tech (12-6) did not play. Next: vs. No. 15 Kentucky, Saturday.

19. Iowa (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Memphis (14-4) did not play. Next: vs. SMU, Saturday.

21. Illinois (14-5) did not play. Next: at Michigan, Saturday.

22. Arizona (13-5) did not play. Next: at Arizona State, Saturday.

23. Colorado (14-4) vs. Washington State. Next: vs. Washington, Saturday.

24. Rutgers (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Nebraska, Saturday.

25. Houston (15-4) beat UConn 63-59. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

