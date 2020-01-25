Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top 25 Fared

January 25, 2020 2:11 pm
 
1 min read
      
Saturday

1. Baylor (16-1) at Florida. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.

2. Gonzaga (20-1) vs. Pacific. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

3. Kansas (15-3) vs. Tennessee. Next: at Oklahoma State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (20-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Sunday.

Advertisement

5. Florida State (16-2) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at Virginia, Tuesday.

6. Louisville (16-3) vs. Clemson. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (17-2) at Richmond. Next: at Duquesne, Wednesday.

8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Villanova (15-3) at Providence. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

12. Oregon (16-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Sunday.

        Don't miss a beat feds! Download the newly revamped Federal News Network app for all the latest in federal news.

13. Butler (16-4) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (16-3) beat Missouri 74-51. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Wednesday.

15. Kentucky (14-4) at No. 18 Texas Tech. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

16. Auburn (17-2) beat Iowa State 80-76. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (15-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

18. Texas Tech (12-6) vs. No. 15 Kentucky. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Wednesday.

19. Iowa (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Memphis (14-4) vs. SMU. Next: at UCF, Wednesday.

21. Illinois (15-5) beat Michigan 64-62. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

22. Arizona (13-5) at Arizona State. Next: at Washington, Thursday.

23. Colorado (15-4) vs. Washington. Next: at UCLA, Thursday.

24. Rutgers (14-5) Nebraska. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

25. Houston (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|26 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
1|27 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
1|28 Zero Trust Security Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Special harness lifts Marine Officer to helicopter

Today in History

2003: First secretary of Homeland Security sworn in