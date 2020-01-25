Saturday

1. Baylor (16-1) at Florida. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.

2. Gonzaga (20-1) vs. Pacific. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

3. Kansas (16-3) beat Tennessee 74-68. Next: at Oklahoma State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (20-0) did not play. Next: at UNLV, Sunday.

5. Florida State (16-2) vs. Notre Dame. Next: at Virginia, Tuesday.

6. Louisville (17-3) beat Clemson 80-62. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (18-2) beat Richmond 87-79. Next: at Duquesne, Wednesday.

8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Villanova (16-3) beat Providence 64-60. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (14-5) did not play. Next: at Minnesota, Sunday.

12. Oregon (16-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Sunday.

13. Butler (16-4) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (16-3) beat Missouri 74-51. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Wednesday.

15. Kentucky (15-4) beat No. 18 Texas Tech 76-74, OT. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

16. Auburn (17-2) beat Iowa State 80-76. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (15-4) did not play. Next: at Indiana, Sunday.

18. Texas Tech (12-7) lost to No. 15 Kentucky 76-74, OT. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Wednesday.

19. Iowa (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Memphis (14-5) lost to SMU 74-70. Next: at UCF, Wednesday.

21. Illinois (15-5) beat Michigan 64-62. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

22. Arizona (13-5) at Arizona State. Next: at Washington, Thursday.

23. Colorado (15-4) vs. Washington. Next: at UCLA, Thursday.

24. Rutgers (15-5) beat Nebraska 75-72. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

25. Houston (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. South Florida, Sunday.

