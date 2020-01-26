Sunday

1. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.

2. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

3. Kansas (16-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Monday.

4. San Diego State (20-0) at UNLV. Next: at New Mexico State, Wednesday.

5. Florida State (17-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Tuesday.

6. Louisville (17-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (18-2) did not play. Next: at Duquesne, Wednesday.

8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.

9. Villanova (16-3) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.

10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

11. Michigan State (14-5) at Minnesota. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

12. Oregon (16-4) at UCLA. Next: at California, Thursday.

13. Butler (16-4) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.

14. West Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Wednesday.

15. Kentucky (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

16. Auburn (17-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.

17. Maryland (16-4) beat Indiana 77-76. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa, Thursday.

18. Texas Tech (12-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Wednesday.

19. Iowa (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.

20. Memphis (14-5) did not play. Next: at UCF, Wednesday.

21. Illinois (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

22. Arizona (13-6) did not play. Next: at Washington, Thursday.

23. Colorado (16-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Thursday.

24. Rutgers (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.

25. Houston (15-4) vs. South Florida. Next: at East Carolina, Wednesday.

