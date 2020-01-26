1. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.
2. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.
3. Kansas (16-3) did not play. Next: at Oklahoma State, Monday.
4. San Diego State (21-0) beat UNLV 71-67. Next: at New Mexico State, Wednesday.
5. Florida State (17-2) did not play. Next: at Virginia, Tuesday.
6. Louisville (17-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.
7. Dayton (18-2) did not play. Next: at Duquesne, Wednesday.
8. Duke (16-3) did not play. Next: vs. Pittsburgh, Tuesday.
9. Villanova (16-3) did not play. Next: at St. John’s, Tuesday.
10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.
11. Michigan State (15-5) beat Minnesota 70-52. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.
12. Oregon (16-4) at UCLA. Next: at California, Thursday.
13. Butler (16-4) did not play. Next: at Georgetown, Tuesday.
14. West Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at No. 18 Texas Tech, Wednesday.
15. Kentucky (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.
16. Auburn (17-2) did not play. Next: at Mississippi, Tuesday.
17. Maryland (16-4) beat Indiana 77-76. Next: vs. No. 19 Iowa, Thursday.
18. Texas Tech (12-7) did not play. Next: vs. No. 14 West Virginia, Wednesday.
19. Iowa (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Wisconsin, Monday.
20. Memphis (14-5) did not play. Next: at UCF, Wednesday.
21. Illinois (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.
22. Arizona (13-6) did not play. Next: at Washington, Thursday.
23. Colorado (16-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Thursday.
24. Rutgers (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Purdue, Tuesday.
25. Houston (16-4) beat South Florida 68-49. Next: at East Carolina, Wednesday.
