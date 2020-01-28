Listen Live Sports

January 28, 2020 11:08 pm
 
1. Baylor (17-1) did not play. Next: at Iowa State, Wednesday.

2. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.

3. Kansas (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.

4. San Diego State (21-0) did not play. Next: at New Mexico, Wednesday.

5. Florida State (17-3) lost to Virginia 61-56. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.

6. Louisville (17-3) did not play. Next: at Boston College, Wednesday.

7. Dayton (18-2) did not play. Next: at Duquesne, Wednesday.

8. Villanova (17-3) beat St. John’s 79-59. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.

9. Duke (17-3) beat Pittsburgh 79-67. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.

10. Seton Hall (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. DePaul, Wednesday.

11. Oregon (17-4) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.

12. West Virginia (16-3) did not play. Next: at Texas Tech, Wednesday.

13. Kentucky (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Vanderbilt, Wednesday.

14. Michigan State (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Northwestern, Wednesday.

15. Maryland (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Iowa, Thursday.

16. Butler (16-4) at Georgetown. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.

17. Auburn (17-2) at Mississippi. Next: vs. No. 13 Kentucky, Saturday.

18. Iowa (15-5) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Maryland, Thursday.

19. Illinois (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.

20. Colorado (16-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Thursday.

21. Houston (16-4) did not play. Next: at East Carolina, Wednesday.

22. LSU (15-4) did not play. Next: vs. Alabama, Wednesday.

23. Wichita State (17-3) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.

24. Penn State (14-5) did not play. Next: vs. Indiana, Wednesday.

25. Rutgers (16-5) beat Purdue 70-63. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.

