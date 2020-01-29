1. Baylor (17-1) at Iowa State. Next: vs. TCU, Saturday.
2. Gonzaga (21-1) did not play. Next: at Santa Clara, Thursday.
3. Kansas (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday.
4. San Diego State (21-0) at New Mexico. Next: vs. Utah State, Saturday.
5. Florida State (17-3) did not play. Next: at Virginia Tech, Saturday.
6. Louisville (17-3) at Boston College. Next: at N.C. State, Saturday.
7. Dayton (19-2) beat Duquesne 73-69. Next: vs. Fordham, Saturday.
8. Villanova (17-3) did not play. Next: vs. Creighton, Saturday.
9. Duke (17-3) did not play. Next: at Syracuse, Saturday.
10. Seton Hall (16-4) beat DePaul 64-57. Next: vs. Xavier, Saturday.
11. Oregon (17-4) did not play. Next: at California, Thursday.
12. West Virginia (16-4) lost to Texas Tech 89-81. Next: vs. Kansas State, Saturday.
13. Kentucky (16-4) beat Vanderbilt 71-62. Next: at No. 17 Auburn, Saturday.
14. Michigan State (16-5) beat Northwestern 79-50. Next: at Wisconsin, Saturday.
15. Maryland (16-4) did not play. Next: vs. No. 18 Iowa, Thursday.
16. Butler (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. Providence, Saturday.
17. Auburn (18-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 13 Kentucky, Saturday.
18. Iowa (15-5) did not play. Next: at No. 15 Maryland, Thursday.
19. Illinois (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Minnesota, Thursday.
20. Colorado (16-4) did not play. Next: at UCLA, Thursday.
21. Houston (17-4) beat East Carolina 69-59. Next: at Cincinnati, Saturday.
22. LSU (16-4) 7eat Alabama 90-76. Next: vs. Mississippi, Saturday.
23. Wichita State (17-3) did not play. Next: at Tulsa, Saturday.
24. Penn State (15-5) beat Indiana 64-49. Next: at Nebraska, Saturday.
25. Rutgers (16-5) did not play. Next: vs. Michigan, Saturday.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.