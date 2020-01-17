Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Top-ranked Barty advances to Adelaide International final

January 17, 2020 6:18 am
 
< a min read
      

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — World No. 1 Ash Barty came from a set down to beat American Danielle Collins 3-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5) in the Adelaide International semifinals on Friday.

Barty will meet world No. 24 Dayana Yastremska in Saturday’s final after the 19-year-old Ukrainian beat Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 7-6 (4).

Collins was bothered by a back injury in the final set. She received treatment and was able to continue.

“It was probably my first real taste (this year) of some adrenaline late in matches,” Barty said. “And that is what we’re after, to try and practice those things as best we can. I felt like I did what I wanted to do well tonight and got over the line.”

Advertisement

Barty beat Yastremska in their only previous meeting last year in Miami.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

“I had a good preseason, I worked on a lot of things and I think that’s paying off … each game, I’m playing better and better,” Yastremska said.

In the men’s draw at Memorial Drive, South African Lloyd Harris reached his first ATP final by defeating fellow qualifier Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-3.

___

More AP tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending