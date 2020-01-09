Listen Live Sports

Torino beats Genoa in shootout to reach Cup quarterfinals

January 9, 2020 6:13 pm
 
TURIN, Italy (AP) — Ten-man Torino beat Genoa 5-3 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw Thursday to reach the Italian Cup quarterfinals.

Alejandro Berenguer converted the decisive spot kick in the shootout after Torino goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu stopped an attempt from Ivan Radovanović.

Genoa took an early lead in the match with a close-range goal from Andrea Favilli before Lorenzo De Silvestri equalized for Torino in the 23rd.

Torino midfielder Soualiho Meïté picked up his second yellow card in extra time.

Torino next faces either AC Milan or Spal, who play next week.

In the other Round of 16 matches, it’s: Napoli vs. Perugia; Lazio vs. Cremonese; Inter Milan vs. Cagliari; Fiorentina vs. Atalanta; Juventus vs. Udinese; and Parma vs. Roma.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

