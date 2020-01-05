Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Toulouse coach fired after loss to Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire

January 5, 2020 10:56 am
 
< a min read
      

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Top-tier Toulouse fired coach Antoine Kombouaré on Sunday, a day after an embarrassing French Cup defeat against amateur club Saint-Pryve Saint-Hilaire.

Kombouaré was only hired in October, to replace Alain Casanova, but the 56-year-old has won just two of his 13 matches in charge and lost the other 11.

Toulouse conceded a goal in the sixth minute of injury time on Saturday in the last-64 game to lose 1-0 to a team which plays in the country’s fourth tier.

Toulouse is also in last place in Ligue 1, where it has lost nine straight games.

Advertisement

The club has put youth team manager Denis Zanko in charge and announced a news conference for Monday evening.

        Insight by Oracle: Federal cloud veterans share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1942: FDR commits to biggest arms buildup in US history