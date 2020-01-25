Listen Live Sports

Towson 70, William & Mary 58

January 25, 2020 6:14 pm
 
TOWSON (12-9)

Fobbs 6-12 4-6 17, Gibson 7-12 5-6 21, Betrand 7-12 2-3 16, Tunstall 1-1 0-0 2, Gray 1-4 0-0 3, Sanders 3-4 3-4 9, Timberlake 1-3 0-0 2, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Dottin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 14-19 70.

WILLIAM & MARY (15-7)

Loewe 2-6 1-1 6, Scott 0-4 0-0 0, Knight 6-15 7-8 20, Van Vliet 4-10 1-1 10, Barnes 3-5 1-2 7, Hamilton 4-5 0-2 8, Blair 1-2 0-0 2, Ayesa 1-2 0-0 3, Hermanovskis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 22-50 10-14 58.

Halftime_Towson 39-35. 3-Point Goals_Towson 4-10 (Gibson 2-4, Gray 1-2, Fobbs 1-3, Timberlake 0-1), William & Mary 4-21 (Ayesa 1-2, Knight 1-5, Loewe 1-5, Van Vliet 1-5, Blair 0-1, Scott 0-3). Fouled Out_Loewe. Rebounds_Towson 30 (Tunstall 8), William & Mary 22 (Knight, Van Vliet 6). Assists_Towson 9 (Fobbs, Sanders 3), William & Mary 10 (Barnes 3). Total Fouls_Towson 16, William & Mary 19. A_4,848 (8,600).

