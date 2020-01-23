Towson 72, Elon 61

TOWSON (10-9)

Betrand 2-5 6-6 10, Fobbs 5-7 6-6 20, Tunstall 3-5 0-1 6, Gibson 4-6 2-2 13, Gray 1-6 7-7 10, Timberlake 2-5 0-0 5, Sanders 1-2 3-4 5, Dottin 1-5 0-0 2, Thompson 0-0 1-3 1. Totals 19-41 25-29 72.

ELON (5-16)

Sheffield 5-16 2-3 15, McIntosh 0-7 0-0 0, Woods 4-16 5-7 15, Ervin 5-11 0-0 14, Wright 1-5 4-5 6, Hannah 2-2 2-2 6, Poser 2-3 1-2 5, Wooten 0-2 0-0 0, Pack 0-2 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-64 14-19 61.

Halftime_Elon 28-26. 3-Point Goals_Towson 9-19 (Fobbs 4-5, Gibson 3-4, Timberlake 1-2, Gray 1-4, Betrand 0-2, Dottin 0-2), Elon 9-35 (Ervin 4-9, Sheffield 3-7, Woods 2-9, Pack 0-1, Wooten 0-1, Wright 0-2, McIntosh 0-6). Fouled Out_Sanders, McIntosh. Rebounds_Towson 32 (Tunstall 7), Elon 32 (Woods, Wright 9). Assists_Towson 9 (Betrand, Fobbs, Dottin 2), Elon 12 (McIntosh 5). Total Fouls_Towson 23, Elon 20. A_1,732 (1,585).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.