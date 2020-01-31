Towson looks to extend streak vs Charleston

College of Charleston (13-9, 7-3) vs. Towson (13-9, 7-3)

SECU Arena, Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson looks for its eighth straight conference win against College of Charleston. Towson’s last CAA loss came against the College of Charleston Cougars 81-69 on Jan. 2. College of Charleston won easily 87-68 at James Madison in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: College of Charleston’s Grant Riller, Sam Miller and Jaylen McManus have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 64 percent of all Cougars scoring over the last five games.

CAA IMPROVEMENT: The Cougars have scored 66.4 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 68.1 per game they put up against non-conference opponents.

KEY FACILITATOR: Riller has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all College of Charleston field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 31 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Towson is 0-5 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 13-4 when it scores at least 61.

STREAK STATS: Towson has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 79.8 points while giving up 67.

DID YOU KNOW: The College of Charleston offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.6 percent of its possessions, which is the 30th-best rate in the nation. The Towson defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 296th among Division I teams).

