Trio leads Quinnipiac past Monmouth 84-70

January 12, 2020 5:10 pm
 
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Rich Kelly hit 11 of 12 free throws and scored 21 points, Tyrese Williams hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 and Quinnipiac turned away Monmouth 84-70 on Sunday.

Kevin Marfo finished with 13 points, a career-high 21 rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (9-5, 4-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Marfo earned his eighth double-double of the season and has posted double-digit rebounds in all 15 Quinnipiac games. The Bobcats have won five straight.

Deion Hammond sank three 3-pointers and scored 15 to pace the Hawks (8-7, 2-2). Melik Martin added 11 points off the bench, while reserve George Papas scored 10.

Quinnipiac shot 45% from the floor and 48% from beyond the 3-point arc (11 of 23). The Bobcats sank 31 of 36 foul shots. Monmouth made 37% overall, 30% from distance (6 of 20) and made 14 of 17 free throws.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

