Trio reach 20 points, No. 22 Iowa women rally by Badgers

January 19, 2020 5:20 pm
 
MADISON, Wisc. (AP) — Monika Czinano scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and No. 22 Iowa pulled out an 85-78 win over Wisconsin on Sunday after trailing by 17 points in the third quarter.

Makenzie Meyer led the Hawkeyes (15-4, 6-1 Big Ten Conference), who have won six straight, with 22 points and Kathleen Doyle added 21.

Imani Lewis scored 18 points for the Badgers (9-9, 1-6), who have lost four straight. Niya Beverley added 16 points and seven assists and Abby Laszewski had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Wisconsin led 52-35 when Kendra Van Leeuwen scored 20 seconds into the third quarter. Meyer started and ended a 14-0 run with 3-pointers to give the Hawkeyes the lead at 55-54 at the 3:57 mark. In the third quarter, Iowa shot 11 of 15 while Wisconsin went 4 of 17.

Overall there were eight ties and 16 lead changes before Czinano’s basket with 2:29 to play put Iowa up for good. In the last 95 seconds Iowa made 8 of 10 free throws.

The Badgers had an 11-0 run and led 27-19 after one quarter and closed the second quarter with a 9-2 run to lead 50-35 at the half. They went 5 of 8 from 3-point range and shot 62% in the first half, while the Hawkeyes shot 41% and were outrebounded 23-11.

Iowa shot 68% in the second half and Wisconsin 37.5%.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

