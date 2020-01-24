Troy looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

Arkansas State (14-7, 6-4) vs. Troy (8-13, 4-6)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy looks for its fourth straight win over Arkansas State at Trojan Arena. The last victory for the Red Wolves at Troy was an 84-81 win on Dec. 30, 2015.

STEPPING UP: Darian Adams is putting up 12.7 points and 4.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Trojans. Ty Gordon has paired with Adams and is maintaining an average of 11.6 points per game. The Red Wolves have been led by Marquis Eaton, who is averaging 12 points.

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Red Wolves have scored 72 points per game to Sun Belt opponents so far. That’s an improvement from the 67.8 per game they recorded in non-conference play.EXCELLENT EATON: Eaton has connected on 35.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 28 over the last five games. He’s also converted 79.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Troy is 0-11 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 8-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Arkansas State is a perfect 8-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Red Wolves are 6-7 when opponents score more than 68.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas State has attempted the most free throws in all of Division I. The Red Wolves have averaged 25.9 free throws per game, including 31.3 per game against conference opponents.

