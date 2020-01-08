Listen Live Sports

Tuesday’s College Basketball

January 8, 2020 1:15 am
 
EAST

Boston College 60, Virginia 53

Brown 79, Johnson & Wales (RI) 53

Cornell 100, Purchase 68

Houston 78, Temple 74

Maryland 67, Ohio St. 55

Quinnipiac 80, Rider 61

Rutgers 72, Penn St. 61

Virginia Tech 67, Syracuse 63

SOUTH

East Carolina 62, South Florida 59

Florida 81, South Carolina 68

Kentucky 78, Georgia 69

Louisville 74, Miami 58

MIDWEST

Akron 84, W. Michigan 69

Ball St. 88, Buffalo 68

Bowling Green 78, Miami (Ohio) 76

Cent. Michigan 68, N. Illinois 67

Drake 65, Loyola of Chicago 62

Kent St. 84, Toledo 77

Missouri St. 67, Illinois St. 63

N. Iowa 68, Indiana St. 60

Nebraska 76, Iowa 70

Ohio 74, E. Michigan 68

Providence 81, Marquette 80, OT

TCU 59, Kansas St. 57

Tennessee 69, Missouri 59

Villanova 64, Creighton 59

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 57, Texas Tech 52

Texas A&M 57, Mississippi 47

FAR WEST

Air Force 79, Utah St. 60

New Mexico 78, Fresno St. 64

