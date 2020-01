Tuesday’s College Basketball

By The Associated Press

EAST

Buffalo 76, Ohio 73

Hobart 71, Union (NY) 63

Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68, OT

Old Westbury 89, Mount St. Vincent 84

Villanova 79, DePaul 75, OT

West Virginia 81, TCU 49

SOUTH

Clemson 79, Duke 72

Florida 71, Mississippi 55

Mississippi St. 72, Missouri 45

Richmond 70, Davidson 64

UCF 74, Tulane 55

Virginia Tech 80, Wake Forest 70

MIDWEST

Akron 72, N. Illinois 49

Ball St. 69, E. Michigan 52

Bowling Green 85, W. Michigan 82

Cent. Michigan 74, Toledo 67

Dayton 79, VCU 65

Iowa 75, Northwestern 62

Miami (Ohio) 77, Kent St. 74

Ohio St. 80, Nebraska 68

Texas Tech 77, Kansas St. 63

Wisconsin 56, Maryland 54

SOUTHWEST

Kansas 66, Oklahoma 52

LSU 89, Texas A&M 85, OT

FAR WEST

Nevada 68, Wyoming 67

San Diego St. 64, Fresno St. 55

