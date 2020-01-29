Tuesday’s College Basketball

EAST

Butler 69, Georgetown 64

Hunter 75, York (NY) 52

Old Westbury 78, Merchant Marine 73, OT

Advertisement

Rutgers 70, Purdue 63

Villanova 79, St. John’s 59

SOUTH

Barton 72, Limestone 62

Clemson 71, Syracuse 70

Duke 79, Pittsburgh 67

Georgia Tech 82, Morehouse 54

Miami 71, Virginia Tech 61

Mississippi St. 78, Florida 71

Rhode Island 78, George Mason 64

Texas A&M 63, Tennessee 58

VCU 87, Richmond 68

Virginia 61, Florida St. 56

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 67, Ball St. 61

Buffalo 77, Akron 74

Cincinnati 65, SMU 43

Kent St. 83, Toledo 70

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, ppd.

Michigan 79, Nebraska 68

Missouri 72, Georgia 69

N. Illinois 61, Ohio 59

SOUTHWEST

No scores reported from the SOUTHWEST.

FAR WEST

Fresno St. 79, Air Force 68

Utah St. 68, Wyoming 45

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.