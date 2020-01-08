Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 50, Col. Richardson 48

Crisfield 84, James M. Bennett 74

Kent Island 56, Easton 51

North Caroline 57, Queen Annes County 52

North Dorchester 69, Saint Michaels 24

Parkside 81, Washington 77

Pocomoke 88, Mardela 64

Severna Park 60, Old Mill 59

Snow Hill 69, Kent County 67

Wicomico 70, Stephen Decatur 63

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Annapolis vs. Meade, ppd.

Arundel vs. Glen Burnie, ppd.

Baltimore Douglass vs. Crossland, ppd.

Baltimore Poly vs. Southwestern, ppd.

Bel Air vs. Patterson Mill, ppd.

Benjamin Franklin High School vs. Reginald Lewis, ppd.

Blake vs. Clarksburg, ppd.

Bohemia Manor vs. Joppatowne, ppd.

Broadneck vs. Pasadena Chesapeake, ppd.

Calvert Hall College vs. Perry Hall, ccd.

Catoctin vs. Brunswick, ppd.

Century vs. Westminster, ppd.

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School vs. Edmund Burke, D.C., ppd.

Damascus vs. Poolesville, ppd.

Digital Harbor vs. Academy for College and Career Exploration, ppd.

DuVal vs. C. H. Flowers, ppd.

Dunbar vs. Patterson, ppd.

Edgewood vs. Aberdeen, ppd.

Fairmont Heights vs. Largo, ppd.

Frederick vs. Thomas Johnson, ppd.

Friendly vs. Potomac, ppd.

Gaithersburg vs. Quince Orchard, ppd.

Hampshire, W.Va. vs. Oakland Southern, ppd.

Harwood Southern vs. Northeast – AA, ppd.

High Point vs. Bladensburg, ppd.

Hyattsville Northwestern vs. Parkdale, ppd.

Jemicy vs. Beth Tfiloh, ppd.

Laurel vs. Suitland, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Linganore vs. Tuscarora, ppd.

Manchester Valley vs. Francis Scott Key, ppd.

Middletown vs. Boonsboro, ppd.

Montgomery Blair vs. Sherwood, ppd.

New Era Academy vs. Forest Park, ppd.

North Hagerstown vs. Urbana, ppd.

Oakdale vs. Smithsburg, ppd.

Oxon Hill vs. Surrattsville, ppd.

Paint Branch vs. Northwood, ppd.

Richard Montgomery vs. Northwest – Mtg, ppd.

Rockville vs. Wheaton, ppd.

Seneca Valley vs. Magruder, ppd.

South Carroll vs. Liberty, ppd.

South River vs. North County, ppd.

Spring Mills, W.Va. vs. South Hagerstown, ppd.

St. Mary’s Ryken vs. Bishop Ireton, Va., ccd.

Walt Whitman vs. Bethesda, ppd.

Wootton vs. Albert Einstein, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cambridge/SD 69, Col. Richardson 62

Easton 67, Kent Island 34

Kent County 62, Snow Hill 22

Mardela 42, Pocomoke 37

North Dorchester 62, Saint Michaels 50

Queen Annes County 59, North Caroline 36

Stephen Decatur 35, Wicomico 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Academy for College and Career Exploration vs. Digital Harbor, ppd.

Baltimore City College vs. Western, ppd.

Bethesda vs. Walt Whitman, ppd.

Bishop Ireton, Va. vs. St. Mary’s Ryken, ccd.

Bladensburg vs. High Point, ppd.

Boonsboro vs. Middletown, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Catoctin, ppd.

C. H. Flowers vs. DuVal, ppd.

C. Milton Wright vs. Havre de Grace, ppd.

Carver Vo-Tech vs. Edmondson-Westside, ppd.

Clarksburg vs. Blake, ppd.

Concordia Prep vs. Bryn Mawr, ppd.

Crossland vs. Frederick Douglass, ppd.

Elkton vs. Edgewood, ppd.

Forest Park vs. Southside Academy, ppd.

Frederick vs. Thomas Johnson, ppd.

Glen Burnie vs. Arundel, ppd.

Glenelg CS vs. Winters Mill, ppd.

Joppatowne vs. North Harford, ppd.

Largo vs. Fairmont Heights, ppd.

Magruder vs. Seneca Valley, ppd.

Meade vs. Annapolis, ppd.

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. vs. Highland View, ccd.

North County vs. South River, ppd.

Northeast – AA vs. Harwood Southern, ppd.

Northwest – Mtg vs. Richard Montgomery, ppd.

Northwood vs. Paint Branch, ppd.

Old Mill vs. Severna Park, ppd.

Parkdale vs. Hyattsville Northwestern, ppd.

Pasadena Chesapeake vs. Broadneck, ppd.

Patterson vs. Dunbar, ppd.

Poolesville vs. Damascus, ppd.

Potomac vs. Friendly, ppd.

Quince Orchard vs. Gaithersburg, ppd.

Randallstown vs. Perry Hall, ppd.

Reginald Lewis vs. Benjamin Franklin High School, ppd.

Sherwood vs. Montgomery Blair, ppd.

Smithsburg vs. Oakdale, ppd.

South Hagerstown vs. Spring Mills, W.Va., ppd.

Southwestern vs. Baltimore Poly, ppd.

Springbrook vs. John F. Kennedy, ppd.

St. Andrew’s vs. St. Stephens-St. Agnes, Va., ppd.

Suitland vs. Laurel, ppd. to Jan 9th.

Tuscarora vs. Linganore, ppd.

Urbana vs. North Hagerstown, ppd.

Westminster vs. Century, ppd.

Wheaton vs. Rockville, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

