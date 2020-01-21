Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia, Va. 65, Salisbury Christian School 32
Baltimore Poly 84, Edmondson-Westside 32
Blake 67, John F. Kennedy 62
Bohemia Manor 70, Providence Christian 39
Clear Spring 68, Smithsburg 47
Col. Richardson 91, Saint Michaels 10
Episcopal, Va. 75, Georgetown Prep 59
Good Counsel 79, St. Mary’s Ryken 72
Havre de Grace 62, C. Milton Wright 54
James M. Bennett 81, Mardela 66
Joppatowne 87, Elkton 76
Kent Island 70, North Caroline 67
MOT Charter, Del. 71, Tri-State Christian 63
Magruder 64, Rockville 49
Milford Mill 75, Carver Arts & Tech 17
New Era Academy 83, Benjamin Franklin High School 48
North Dorchester 54, Easton 49
North Harford 56, North East 38
Northeast – AA 58, Meade 55
Oakdale 58, Linganore 55
Oxon Hill 84, Central 60
Patterson Mill 60, Edgewood 57
Pocomoke 86, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 61
Queen Annes County 76, Kent County 53
Reginald Lewis 56, Forest Park 44
Richard Montgomery 70, Quince Orchard 54
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 76, Lanham Christian 70
Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 43
Walkersville 62, Thomas Johnson 50
Walt Whitman 68, Walter Johnson 45
Westminster 46, Urbana 42
Wicomico 75, Parkside 65
Williamsport 70, North Hagerstown 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Baltimore Poly 84, Edmondson-Westside 32
Bethesda 83, Wheaton 20
Boonsboro 60, Francis Scott Key 56
Bullis 74, Flint Hill School, Va. 67
C. Milton Wright 44, Concordia Prep 41
Col. Richardson 49, Saint Michaels 36
Easton 84, North Dorchester 44
Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Bowie 49
Harford Tech 41, Bohemia Manor 30
Joppatowne 45, Elkton 44
Kent Island 71, North Caroline 31
Liberty 55, Gerstell Academy 41
Middletown 52, Tuscarora 41
North Harford 43, North East 38
Oakdale 44, Linganore 40
Parkside 65, Wicomico 49
Patterson Mill 52, Fallston 49
Pocomoke 44, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 36
Poolesville 57, Damascus 33
Queen Annes County 66, Kent County 48
Quince Orchard 76, Richard Montgomery 62
Rising Sun 54, Edgewood 45
Rockville 60, Magruder 21
Seneca Valley 69, Watkins Mill 36
Sherwood 43, Northwood 35
Smithsburg 53, Clear Spring 17
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58, Lanham Christian 39
Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 21
Thomas Johnson 34, Walkersville 30
Urbana 42, Westminster 29
Walter Johnson 62, Walt Whitman 54
Western 69, National Academy Foundation 12
Williamsport 45, North Hagerstown 40
Winston Churchill 58, Wootton 35
