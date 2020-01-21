Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia, Va. 65, Salisbury Christian School 32

Baltimore Poly 84, Edmondson-Westside 32

Blake 67, John F. Kennedy 62

Bohemia Manor 70, Providence Christian 39

Clear Spring 68, Smithsburg 47

Col. Richardson 91, Saint Michaels 10

Episcopal, Va. 75, Georgetown Prep 59

Good Counsel 79, St. Mary’s Ryken 72

Havre de Grace 62, C. Milton Wright 54

James M. Bennett 81, Mardela 66

Joppatowne 87, Elkton 76

Kent Island 70, North Caroline 67

MOT Charter, Del. 71, Tri-State Christian 63

Magruder 64, Rockville 49

Milford Mill 75, Carver Arts & Tech 17

New Era Academy 83, Benjamin Franklin High School 48

North Dorchester 54, Easton 49

North Harford 56, North East 38

Northeast – AA 58, Meade 55

Oakdale 58, Linganore 55

Oxon Hill 84, Central 60

Patterson Mill 60, Edgewood 57

Pocomoke 86, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 61

Queen Annes County 76, Kent County 53

Reginald Lewis 56, Forest Park 44

Richard Montgomery 70, Quince Orchard 54

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 76, Lanham Christian 70

Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 43

Walkersville 62, Thomas Johnson 50

Walt Whitman 68, Walter Johnson 45

Westminster 46, Urbana 42

Wicomico 75, Parkside 65

Williamsport 70, North Hagerstown 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda 83, Wheaton 20

Boonsboro 60, Francis Scott Key 56

Bullis 74, Flint Hill School, Va. 67

C. Milton Wright 44, Concordia Prep 41

Col. Richardson 49, Saint Michaels 36

Easton 84, North Dorchester 44

Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Bowie 49

Harford Tech 41, Bohemia Manor 30

Joppatowne 45, Elkton 44

Kent Island 71, North Caroline 31

Liberty 55, Gerstell Academy 41

Middletown 52, Tuscarora 41

North Harford 43, North East 38

Oakdale 44, Linganore 40

Parkside 65, Wicomico 49

Patterson Mill 52, Fallston 49

Pocomoke 44, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 36

Poolesville 57, Damascus 33

Queen Annes County 66, Kent County 48

Quince Orchard 76, Richard Montgomery 62

Rising Sun 54, Edgewood 45

Rockville 60, Magruder 21

Seneca Valley 69, Watkins Mill 36

Sherwood 43, Northwood 35

Smithsburg 53, Clear Spring 17

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58, Lanham Christian 39

Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 21

Thomas Johnson 34, Walkersville 30

Urbana 42, Westminster 29

Walter Johnson 62, Walt Whitman 54

Western 69, National Academy Foundation 12

Williamsport 45, North Hagerstown 40

Winston Churchill 58, Wootton 35

