Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 64, John Battle 53
Albemarle 69, Louisa 60
Amelia Academy 58, Tidewater Academy 49
Annandale 74, Mount Vernon 50
Arcadia 65, Salisbury Christian School, Md. 32
Armstrong 62, Hanover 55
Atlantic Shores Christian 79, Isle of Wight Academy 70
Atlee 49, Highland Springs 46
Benedictine 71, Collegiate-Richmond 55
Bishop O’Connell 60, Heights, Md. 48
Bland County 54, Auburn 48
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 55, Southampton Academy 34
Blue Ridge School 56, Miller School 40
Booker T. Washington 68, Churchland 54
Broadwater Academy 49, Gateway Christian 38
Broadway 58, Turner Ashby 36
Buckingham County 63, Bluestone 39
Buffalo Gap 64, Wilson Memorial 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 60, Steward School 59
Carver Academy 64, Charles City County High School 56
Chancellor 83, James Monroe 75, OT
Charlottesville 79, Orange County 60
Chilhowie 72, Northwood 66
Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52
Courtland 75, Caroline 54
Dominion 67, Park View-Sterling 36
Eastern View 64, Spotsylvania 47
Episcopal 75, Georgetown Prep, Md. 59
Fairfax 59, South County 56
Faith Christian-Roanoke 55, Grace Christian 36
Falls Church 57, George Marshall 46
Fauquier 58, Brentsville 45
Floyd County 72, Carroll County 60
Fort Chiswell 57, Galax 46
Freedom (South Riding) 71, Stone Bridge 58
GW-Danville 76, Magna Vista 45
Gate City 69, Lee High 53
George Mason 65, Warren County 50
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 49
Glen Allen 62, J.R. Tucker 52
Glenvar 57, James River-Buchanan 43
Gonzaga College, D.C. 88, Bishop Ireton 68
Goochland 60, Randolph-Henry 52
Graham 51, Lebanon 36
Green Run 79, Bayside 48
Gretna 82, Chatham 71
Halifax County 64, Park View-South Hill 50
Hampton Christian 54, Denbigh Baptist 22
Harrisonburg 57, Waynesboro 53
Holston 54, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 40
Holy Cross Regional Catholic 44, New Covenant 42
Independence 64, Broad Run 52
J.I. Burton 78, Honaker 58
John Handley 80, Culpeper 35
John Marshall 66, Douglas Freeman 49
Kellam 48, Grassfield 41
King William 73, Rappahannock 58
Lake Braddock 94, West Springfield 85
Lake Taylor 63, Maury 58
Lee-Davis 75, Henrico 24
Lord Botetourt 79, Staunton River 40
Loudoun County 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 60
Loudoun Valley 65, Tuscarora 42
Marion 57, Tazewell 48
Martinsville 85, Patrick County 43
Mathews 63, West Point 28
Matoaca 73, Prince George 72
Mt. Carmel Christian 66, Christ Chapel Academy 50
Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Norfolk Academy 38
Nelson County 64, Appomattox 51
Norfolk Christian School 81, Peninsula Catholic 72
North Cross 52, Va. Episcopal 44
Norview 55, Norcom 46
Nottoway 69, Amelia County 60
Oakton 45, Westfield 27
Patriot 70, Osbourn 51
Potomac 66, Gar-Field 21
Princess Anne 61, Frank Cox 51
R.E. Lee-Staunton 55, Riverheads 52
Radford 76, Giles 27
Riverbend 77, Mountain View 46
Riverside 56, Woodgrove 46
Rock Ridge 63, Potomac Falls 45
Salem 67, Pulaski County 59
Salem-Va. Beach 47, First Colonial 44
Skyline 79, Manassas Park 73
South Lakes 87, Yorktown 69
Spotswood 53, Rockbridge County 23
St. Annes-Belfield 79, Trinity Episcopal 77
St. Christopher’s 72, Christchurch 45
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 95, St. Albans, D.C. 53
Stafford 46, Massaponax 40
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 76, Osbourn Park 72, OT
T.C. Williams 71, Chantilly 68
TJ-Richmond 78, Hermitage 77
Tandem Friends School 45, Randolph-Macon Academy 41
Tunstall 71, Bassett 57
Union 51, Ridgeview 47
Walsingham Academy 67, Greenbrier Christian 43
Washington-Lee 77, McLean 71
West Potomac 64, Hayfield 56
Western Albemarle 62, Fluvanna 38
Westover Christian 63, Southwest Virginia Home School 60
William Fleming 73, William Byrd 43
Woodbridge 56, Colgan 54
Woodrow Wilson 48, Granby 33
Woodstock Central 56, William Monroe 41
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 68, Louisa 50
Amelia County 53, Nottoway 47
Atlantic Shores Christian 36, Isle of Wight Academy 27
Auburn 66, Bland County 46
Bayside 62, Green Run 41
Bishop Ireton 82, Holy Cross, Md. 42
Booker T. Washington 73, Churchland 23
Brentsville 51, Fauquier 35
Buckingham County 49, Bluestone 25
Bullis, Md. 74, Flint Hill School 67
Caroline 43, Courtland 14
Catholic High School of Va Beach 48, Ocean Lakes 47
Chancellor 52, James Monroe 50
Chantilly 47, T.C. Williams 43
Charlottesville 82, Orange County 19
Chatham Hall 69, Gretna 68
Chilhowie 53, Northwood 27
Colonial Forge 60, Brooke Point 52
Culpeper 44, John Handley 38
Deep Run 52, Maggie L. Walker GS 43
Dominion 51, Park View-Sterling 31
Eastern Mennonite 41, Grace Christian 11
Eastern Montgomery 59, Bath County 29
Eastern View 70, Spotsylvania 35
Episcopal 57, Holy Child, Md. 51
Fairfax 55, South County 54
Forest Park 50, C.D. Hylton 24
Fort Defiance 51, Stuarts Draft 44
Franklin County 70, Northside 23
Galax 37, Fort Chiswell 25
Gate City 80, Lee High 41
George Mason 54, Warren County 16
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Grayson County 26
Glen Allen 63, J.R. Tucker 26
Goochland 49, Randolph-Henry 16
Grassfield 47, Kellam 41
Hampton Roads 48, Christchurch 29
Hanover 66, Armstrong 19
Harrisonburg 61, Waynesboro 45
Henrico 76, Lee-Davis 30
Highland Springs 73, Atlee 43
James Madison 85, Centreville 25
James River-Midlothian 57, Midlothian 28
James Robinson 51, W.T. Woodson 50, OT
Kempsville 48, Landstown 40
King William 64, Rappahannock 39
Lake Taylor 60, Maury 23
Lloyd Bird 65, Powhatan 50
Lord Botetourt 47, Liberty Christian 29
Loudoun Valley 83, Tuscarora 67
Luray 70, Page County 55
Madison County 49, Rappahannock County 38
Magna Vista 43, GW-Danville 38
Manchester 51, Huguenot 28
Marion 71, Tazewell 67, OT
Massaponax 60, Stafford 41
Meadowbrook 43, Thomas Dale 38
Middleburg Academy 48, Wakefield School 23
Mills Godwin 41, Prince George 11
Monacan 86, Cosby 57
Mount Vernon 62, Annandale 42
Nansemond-Suffolk 65, Norfolk Academy 32
Narrows 47, Parry McCluer 44
New Covenant 47, Timberlake Christian 37
New Kent 47, Tabb 23
Norfolk Christian School 55, Peninsula Catholic 22
Norview 63, Norcom 21
Patrick County 45, Martinsville 36
Patrick Henry-Ashland 72, Varina 37
Potomac 66, Gar-Field 15
Potomac Falls 41, Rock Ridge 7
Princess Anne 72, Frank Cox 14
Pulaski County 56, Salem 34
Richmond Christian 61, Brunswick Academy 12
Ridgeview 58, Union 46
Riverbend 31, Mountain View 26
Riverheads 55, R.E. Lee-Staunton 45
Roanoke Catholic 50, Va. Episcopal 38
Salem-Va. Beach 59, First Colonial 40
Skyline 60, Manassas Park 28
South Lakes 60, Yorktown 38
Southwest Virginia Home School 59, Westover Christian 39
Spotswood 51, Rockbridge County 22
St. Annes-Belfield 65, Trinity Episcopal 42
St. Gertrude 53, St. Catherine’s 40
St. Margaret’s 40, Veritas Classic Christian School 35
Staunton River 52, Liberty-Bedford 30
Steward School 47, Cape Henry Collegiate 20
Stone Bridge 54, Freedom (South Riding) 40
StoneBridge School 37, Portsmouth Christian 30
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 75, Osbourn Park 72, OT
Strasburg 57, Clarke County 36
TJ-Richmond 40, Hermitage 36
Trinity Christian School 42, Foxcroft 16
Turner Ashby 55, Broadway 50, 3OT
Virginia High 59, Richlands 52
Walsingham Academy 36, Greenbrier Christian 33
West Point 29, Mathews 24
West Potomac 66, Hayfield 34
Western Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 33
William Byrd 64, Jefferson Forest 36
Wilson Memorial 48, Buffalo Gap 37
Woodbridge 58, Colgan 41
Woodgrove 41, Riverside 39
Woodrow Wilson 85, Granby 24
