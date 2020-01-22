Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia, Va. 65, Salisbury Christian School 32
Baltimore Poly 83, Edmondson-Westside 37
Bethesda 65, Wheaton 41
Bishop O’Connell, Va. 60, Heights 48
Blake 67, John F. Kennedy 62
Bohemia Manor 70, Providence Christian 39
Carroll Christian 68, Arlington Baptist 53
Carver Vo-Tech 36, Academy for College and Career Exploration 29
Chesapeake Math & IT South 59, International High School at Langley Park 14
Clarksburg 78, Northwest – Mtg 76
Clear Spring 68, Smithsburg 47
Col. Richardson 91, Saint Michaels 10
Crossland 60, Largo 52
Damascus 71, Poolesville 50
DuVal 59, High Point 57
Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Bowie 46
Episcopal, Va. 75, Georgetown Prep 59
Fairmont Heights 69, Friendly 67
Frederick Douglass 68, Gwynn Park 53
Good Counsel 79, St. Mary’s Ryken 71
Grace Brethren Christian School 46, Kings Christian 36
Harford Tech 71, Aberdeen 48
Havre de Grace 62, C. Milton Wright 54
James M. Bennett 81, Mardela 66
Joppatowne 87, Elkton 76
Kent Island 70, North Caroline 67
MOT Charter, Del. 71, Tri-State Christian 63
Magruder 64, Rockville 49
Milford Mill 75, Carver Arts & Tech 17
New Era Academy 83, Benjamin Franklin High School 48
North Dorchester 54, Easton 49
North Harford 56, North East 38
Northeast – AA 58, Meade 55
Oakdale 58, Linganore 55
Oakland Southern 70, Fort Hill 42
Oxon Hill 84, Central 60
Parkdale 76, C. H. Flowers 73, OT
Patterson Mill 60, Edgewood 57
Pocomoke 86, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 61
Potomac 82, Surrattsville 70
Queen Annes County 76, Kent County 53
Reginald Lewis 56, Forest Park 44
Richard Montgomery 70, Quince Orchard 54
Rock Creek Christian Academy 105, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 85
Seneca Valley 57, Watkins Mill 54
Severna Park 66, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 51
Sherwood 90, Northwood 73
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 76, Lanham Christian 70
Springbrook 61, Albert Einstein 20
St. John’s, D.C. 73, Bishop McNamara 44
Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 43
Tuscarora 50, Middletown 43
Walkersville 62, Thomas Johnson 50
Walt Whitman 68, Walter Johnson 45
Westminster 46, Urbana 42
Wicomico 75, Parkside 65
Williamsport 70, North Hagerstown 59
Winston Churchill 64, Wootton 44
Wise 89, Laurel 67
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 51, Springbrook 29
Archbishop Spalding 60, John Carroll 42
Baltimore Poly 84, Edmondson-Westside 32
Bel Air 39, Aberdeen 32
Bethesda 83, Wheaton 20
Bishop Ireton, Va. 82, Holy Cross 42
Bishop McNamara 42, St. John’s, D.C. 37
Bladensburg 55, Suitland 36
Blake 47, John F. Kennedy 41
Boonsboro 60, Francis Scott Key 56
Bullis 74, Flint Hill School, Va. 67
C. H. Flowers 51, Parkdale 23
C. Milton Wright 44, Concordia Prep 41
Clarksburg 63, Northwest – Mtg 39
Col. Richardson 49, Saint Michaels 36
DuVal 52, High Point 15
Easton 84, North Dorchester 44
Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Bowie 49
Episcopal, Va. 57, Holy Child 51
Forest Park 80, Reginald Lewis 17
Frederick Christian Academy 42, Granite Baptist Church School 15
Gwynn Park 59, Frederick Douglass 31
Harford Tech 41, Bohemia Manor 30
Joppatowne 45, Elkton 44
Kent Island 71, North Caroline 31
Liberty 55, Gerstell Academy 41
Middletown 52, Tuscarora 41
Milford Mill 66, Carver Arts & Tech 45
Mt. De Sales Academy 50, Manchester Valley 46
North Harford 43, North East 38
Oakdale 44, Linganore 40
Oxon Hill 65, Central 17
Parkside 65, Wicomico 49
Patterson Mill 52, Fallston 49
Pocomoke 44, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 36
Poolesville 57, Damascus 33
Queen Annes County 66, Kent County 48
Quince Orchard 76, Richard Montgomery 62
Rising Sun 54, Edgewood 45
Rockville 60, Magruder 21
Rosedale Baptist School 53, Open Bible Christian Academy 39
Seneca Valley 69, Watkins Mill 36
Sherwood 43, Northwood 35
Smithsburg 53, Clear Spring 17
Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58, Lanham Christian 39
St. Maria Goretti 63, Brunswick 41
Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 21
Surrattsville 101, Potomac 15
Thomas Johnson 34, Walkersville 30
Urbana 62, Westminster 46
Walter Johnson 62, Walt Whitman 54
Western 69, National Academy Foundation 12
Williamsport 45, North Hagerstown 40
Winston Churchill 58, Wootton 35
Wise 50, Laurel 17
