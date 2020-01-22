Listen Live Sports

National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
Tuesday’s Scores

January 22, 2020 12:05 am
 
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia, Va. 65, Salisbury Christian School 32

Baltimore Poly 83, Edmondson-Westside 37

Bethesda 65, Wheaton 41

Bishop O’Connell, Va. 60, Heights 48

Blake 67, John F. Kennedy 62

Bohemia Manor 70, Providence Christian 39

Carroll Christian 68, Arlington Baptist 53

Carver Vo-Tech 36, Academy for College and Career Exploration 29

Chesapeake Math & IT South 59, International High School at Langley Park 14

Clarksburg 78, Northwest – Mtg 76

Clear Spring 68, Smithsburg 47

Col. Richardson 91, Saint Michaels 10

Crossland 60, Largo 52

Damascus 71, Poolesville 50

DuVal 59, High Point 57

Eleanor Roosevelt 51, Bowie 46

Episcopal, Va. 75, Georgetown Prep 59

Fairmont Heights 69, Friendly 67

Frederick Douglass 68, Gwynn Park 53

Good Counsel 79, St. Mary’s Ryken 71

Grace Brethren Christian School 46, Kings Christian 36

Harford Tech 71, Aberdeen 48

Havre de Grace 62, C. Milton Wright 54

James M. Bennett 81, Mardela 66

Joppatowne 87, Elkton 76

Kent Island 70, North Caroline 67

MOT Charter, Del. 71, Tri-State Christian 63

Magruder 64, Rockville 49

Milford Mill 75, Carver Arts & Tech 17

New Era Academy 83, Benjamin Franklin High School 48

North Dorchester 54, Easton 49

North Harford 56, North East 38

Northeast – AA 58, Meade 55

Oakdale 58, Linganore 55

Oakland Southern 70, Fort Hill 42

Oxon Hill 84, Central 60

Parkdale 76, C. H. Flowers 73, OT

Patterson Mill 60, Edgewood 57

Pocomoke 86, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 61

Potomac 82, Surrattsville 70

Queen Annes County 76, Kent County 53

Reginald Lewis 56, Forest Park 44

Richard Montgomery 70, Quince Orchard 54

Rock Creek Christian Academy 105, Veritas Collegiate Academy, Va. 85

Seneca Valley 57, Watkins Mill 54

Severna Park 66, Chesapeake Science Point Charter School (CSP) 51

Sherwood 90, Northwood 73

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 76, Lanham Christian 70

Springbrook 61, Albert Einstein 20

St. John’s, D.C. 73, Bishop McNamara 44

Stephen Decatur 57, Snow Hill 43

Tuscarora 50, Middletown 43

Walkersville 62, Thomas Johnson 50

Walt Whitman 68, Walter Johnson 45

Westminster 46, Urbana 42

Wicomico 75, Parkside 65

Williamsport 70, North Hagerstown 59

Winston Churchill 64, Wootton 44

Wise 89, Laurel 67

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 51, Springbrook 29

Archbishop Spalding 60, John Carroll 42

Baltimore Poly 84, Edmondson-Westside 32

Bel Air 39, Aberdeen 32

Bethesda 83, Wheaton 20

Bishop Ireton, Va. 82, Holy Cross 42

Bishop McNamara 42, St. John’s, D.C. 37

Bladensburg 55, Suitland 36

Blake 47, John F. Kennedy 41

Boonsboro 60, Francis Scott Key 56

Bullis 74, Flint Hill School, Va. 67

C. H. Flowers 51, Parkdale 23

C. Milton Wright 44, Concordia Prep 41

Clarksburg 63, Northwest – Mtg 39

Col. Richardson 49, Saint Michaels 36

DuVal 52, High Point 15

Easton 84, North Dorchester 44

Eleanor Roosevelt 56, Bowie 49

Episcopal, Va. 57, Holy Child 51

Forest Park 80, Reginald Lewis 17

Frederick Christian Academy 42, Granite Baptist Church School 15

Gwynn Park 59, Frederick Douglass 31

Harford Tech 41, Bohemia Manor 30

Joppatowne 45, Elkton 44

Kent Island 71, North Caroline 31

Liberty 55, Gerstell Academy 41

Middletown 52, Tuscarora 41

Milford Mill 66, Carver Arts & Tech 45

Mt. De Sales Academy 50, Manchester Valley 46

North Harford 43, North East 38

Oakdale 44, Linganore 40

Oxon Hill 65, Central 17

Parkside 65, Wicomico 49

Patterson Mill 52, Fallston 49

Pocomoke 44, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 36

Poolesville 57, Damascus 33

Queen Annes County 66, Kent County 48

Quince Orchard 76, Richard Montgomery 62

Rising Sun 54, Edgewood 45

Rockville 60, Magruder 21

Rosedale Baptist School 53, Open Bible Christian Academy 39

Seneca Valley 69, Watkins Mill 36

Sherwood 43, Northwood 35

Smithsburg 53, Clear Spring 17

Smithsburg 53, Clear Spring 17

Southern Maryland Christian Academy 58, Lanham Christian 39

St. Maria Goretti 63, Brunswick 41

Stephen Decatur 58, Snow Hill 21

Surrattsville 101, Potomac 15

Thomas Johnson 34, Walkersville 30

Urbana 62, Westminster 46

Walter Johnson 62, Walt Whitman 54

Western 69, National Academy Foundation 12

Williamsport 45, North Hagerstown 40

Winston Churchill 58, Wootton 35

Wise 50, Laurel 17

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

