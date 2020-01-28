Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aberdeen 58, C. Milton Wright 54
Annapolis 57, North County 54
Arundel 71, Old Mill 58
Baltimore Poly 67, Reginald Lewis 34
Benjamin Franklin High School 52, Patterson 48
Bishop Ireton, Va. 83, Heights 54
Blake 74, Watkins Mill 66
Bohemia Manor 72, North East 58
Bowie 70, DuVal 69
Brunswick 62, Boonsboro 57
Bullis 55, Georgetown Prep 52
Cambridge/SD 72, Queen Annes County 66
Carroll Christian 55, Harford Christian 40
Catoctin 62, Walkersville 60
Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 61, Hebrew Academy 47
Clear Spring 72, Hancock 62
Col. Richardson 68, Kent Island 57
Crisfield 71, Stephen Decatur 45
Dematha 62, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 60
Edgewood 55, Harford Tech 54
Elkton 73, Patterson Mill 69
Frankfort, W.Va. 69, Mountain Ridge 52
Frederick 53, South Carroll 47
Frederick Christian Academy 67, Rosedale Baptist School 48
Frederick Douglass 68, Surrattsville 66
Gaithersburg 74, Richard Montgomery 69
Good Counsel 72, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 67
Gunston Day 51, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 32
Gwynn Park 63, Fairmont Heights 19
Harwood Southern 73, Pasadena Chesapeake 54
Hyattsville Northwestern 59, High Point 56
James M. Bennett 69, Parkside 68
John F. Kennedy 53, Wootton 51
Kent County 76, Saint Michaels 16
Lake Clifton 49, Baltimore City College 44
Lanham Christian 73, Calverton 30
Liberty 46, Winters Mill 29
Linganore 55, Thomas Johnson 46
Loyola 65, Boys Latin 54
Maryland School for the Deaf 68, Perry Hall Christian 21
Meade 53, Broadneck 52
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 79, Springdale Prep 59
Middletown 84, Oakdale 70
Montgomery Blair 60, Sherwood 58
Mt. Carmel 59, Gerstell Academy 50
New Era Academy 76, Baltimore Douglass 36
North Caroline 59, Easton 54
North Harford 77, Perryville 68
Northeast – AA 88, South River 64
Northwood 73, Poolesville 58
Oakland Southern 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 25
Oxon Hill 80, Crossland 58
Pocomoke 90, Nandua, Va. 64
Potomac 79, Central 57
Quince Orchard 68, Clarksburg 65
Randallstown 78, Catonsville 50
Rockville 74, Damascus 71
Severna Park 57, Glen Burnie 49
Snow Hill 63, Mardela 45
South Hagerstown 72, North Hagerstown 63
Springbrook 63, Paint Branch 48
Tuscarora 48, Urbana 41
Walt Whitman 81, Bethesda 53
Westminster 68, Manchester Valley 60
Wheaton 61, Albert Einstein 44
Wicomico 73, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 59
Williamsport 71, Smithsburg 51
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albert Einstein 72, Wheaton 23
Baltimore Poly 87, Baltimore City College 5
Bel Air 40, Fallston 37
Bethesda 53, Walt Whitman 37
Blake 38, Watkins Mill 36
Bohemia Manor 40, Edgewood 38
Bowie 52, DuVal 41
C. H. Flowers 61, Laurel 18
C. Milton Wright 45, Aberdeen 37
Calverton 55, Lanham Christian 14
Carroll Christian 52, Harford Christian 25
Catoctin 48, Walkersville 32
Century 42, Francis Scott Key 38
Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 96, Chesapeake Math & IT South 8
Clarksburg 64, Quince Orchard 57
Digital Harbor 48, Patterson 35
Easton 80, North Caroline 37
Eleanor Roosevelt 49, Suitland 37
Forest Park def. Academy for College and Career Exploration, forfeit
Frederick 68, South Carroll 27
Frederick Douglass 67, Surrattsville 39
Gaithersburg 56, Richard Montgomery 52
Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 69, Bullis 36
Gunston Day 39, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 18
Gwynn Park 63, Fairmont Heights 19
Harford Tech 37, North East 28
Havre de Grace 64, Rising Sun 59
Holton Arms 56, Potomac School, Va. 30
Holy Child 44, Flint Hill School, Va. 38
Hyattsville Northwestern 47, High Point 35
Kent County 60, Saint Michaels 34
Kent Island 69, Col. Richardson 41
Linganore 58, Thomas Johnson 30
Maryland School for the Deaf 38, Perry Hall Christian 17
Meade 73, Broadneck 23
Middletown 50, Oakdale 36
National Christian Academy 70, Saint James 64
North County 57, Annapolis 48
North Hagerstown 47, South Hagerstown 36
North Harford 44, Perryville 38
Old Mill 68, Arundel 54
Oxon Hill 75, Crossland 9
Paint Branch 66, Springbrook 25
Parkside 57, James M. Bennett 49
Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Harwood Southern 48
Patterson Mill 57, Elkton 53
Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 59, Elizabeth Seton 39
Pocomoke 44, Nandua, Va. 8
Poolesville 47, Northwood 38
Queen Annes County 63, Cambridge/SD 32
Rockville 60, Damascus 41
Rosedale Baptist School 48, Frederick Christian Academy 47
Severna Park 41, Glen Burnie 31
Sherwood 45, Montgomery Blair 34
Smithsburg 43, Williamsport 35
South River 67, Northeast – AA 13
St. Andrew’s 70, National Cathedral, D.C. 33
St. John’s, D.C. 82, Holy Cross 24
St. Mary’s Ryken 81, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47
Tuscarora 58, Urbana 54
Western 69, Carver Vo-Tech 8
Wise 50, Bladensburg 44
Wootton 63, John F. Kennedy 33
