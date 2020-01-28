Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tuesday’s Scores

January 28, 2020 11:58 pm
 
3 min read
      

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 58, C. Milton Wright 54

Annapolis 57, North County 54

Arundel 71, Old Mill 58

Advertisement

Baltimore Poly 67, Reginald Lewis 34

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Benjamin Franklin High School 52, Patterson 48

Bishop Ireton, Va. 83, Heights 54

Blake 74, Watkins Mill 66

Bohemia Manor 72, North East 58

Bowie 70, DuVal 69

Brunswick 62, Boonsboro 57

        The best federal employee is an informed one. Let us help with the newly revamped Federal News Network app. Download it to your device today!

Bullis 55, Georgetown Prep 52

Cambridge/SD 72, Queen Annes County 66

Carroll Christian 55, Harford Christian 40

Catoctin 62, Walkersville 60

Charles E Smith Jewish Day School 61, Hebrew Academy 47

Clear Spring 72, Hancock 62

Col. Richardson 68, Kent Island 57

Crisfield 71, Stephen Decatur 45

Dematha 62, Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 60

Edgewood 55, Harford Tech 54

Elkton 73, Patterson Mill 69

Frankfort, W.Va. 69, Mountain Ridge 52

Frederick 53, South Carroll 47

Frederick Christian Academy 67, Rosedale Baptist School 48

Frederick Douglass 68, Surrattsville 66

Gaithersburg 74, Richard Montgomery 69

Good Counsel 72, Bishop O’Connell, Va. 67

Gunston Day 51, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 32

Gwynn Park 63, Fairmont Heights 19

Harwood Southern 73, Pasadena Chesapeake 54

Hyattsville Northwestern 59, High Point 56

James M. Bennett 69, Parkside 68

John F. Kennedy 53, Wootton 51

Kent County 76, Saint Michaels 16

Lake Clifton 49, Baltimore City College 44

Lanham Christian 73, Calverton 30

Liberty 46, Winters Mill 29

Linganore 55, Thomas Johnson 46

Loyola 65, Boys Latin 54

Maryland School for the Deaf 68, Perry Hall Christian 21

Meade 53, Broadneck 52

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 79, Springdale Prep 59

Middletown 84, Oakdale 70

Montgomery Blair 60, Sherwood 58

Mt. Carmel 59, Gerstell Academy 50

New Era Academy 76, Baltimore Douglass 36

North Caroline 59, Easton 54

North Harford 77, Perryville 68

Northeast – AA 88, South River 64

Northwood 73, Poolesville 58

Oakland Southern 62, Hampshire, W.Va. 25

Oxon Hill 80, Crossland 58

Pocomoke 90, Nandua, Va. 64

Potomac 79, Central 57

Quince Orchard 68, Clarksburg 65

Randallstown 78, Catonsville 50

Rockville 74, Damascus 71

Severna Park 57, Glen Burnie 49

Snow Hill 63, Mardela 45

South Hagerstown 72, North Hagerstown 63

Springbrook 63, Paint Branch 48

Tuscarora 48, Urbana 41

Walt Whitman 81, Bethesda 53

Westminster 68, Manchester Valley 60

Wheaton 61, Albert Einstein 44

Wicomico 73, KIPP College Prep, D.C. 59

Williamsport 71, Smithsburg 51

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albert Einstein 72, Wheaton 23

Baltimore Poly 87, Baltimore City College 5

Bel Air 40, Fallston 37

Bethesda 53, Walt Whitman 37

Blake 38, Watkins Mill 36

Bohemia Manor 40, Edgewood 38

Bowie 52, DuVal 41

C. H. Flowers 61, Laurel 18

C. Milton Wright 45, Aberdeen 37

Calverton 55, Lanham Christian 14

Carroll Christian 52, Harford Christian 25

Catoctin 48, Walkersville 32

Century 42, Francis Scott Key 38

Chesapeake Math and IT Academy 96, Chesapeake Math & IT South 8

Clarksburg 64, Quince Orchard 57

Digital Harbor 48, Patterson 35

Easton 80, North Caroline 37

Eleanor Roosevelt 49, Suitland 37

Forest Park def. Academy for College and Career Exploration, forfeit

Frederick 68, South Carroll 27

Frederick Douglass 67, Surrattsville 39

Gaithersburg 56, Richard Montgomery 52

Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 69, Bullis 36

Gunston Day 39, St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 18

Gwynn Park 63, Fairmont Heights 19

Harford Tech 37, North East 28

Havre de Grace 64, Rising Sun 59

Holton Arms 56, Potomac School, Va. 30

Holy Child 44, Flint Hill School, Va. 38

Hyattsville Northwestern 47, High Point 35

Kent County 60, Saint Michaels 34

Kent Island 69, Col. Richardson 41

Linganore 58, Thomas Johnson 30

Maryland School for the Deaf 38, Perry Hall Christian 17

Meade 73, Broadneck 23

Middletown 50, Oakdale 36

National Christian Academy 70, Saint James 64

North County 57, Annapolis 48

North Hagerstown 47, South Hagerstown 36

North Harford 44, Perryville 38

Old Mill 68, Arundel 54

Oxon Hill 75, Crossland 9

Paint Branch 66, Springbrook 25

Parkside 57, James M. Bennett 49

Pasadena Chesapeake 56, Harwood Southern 48

Patterson Mill 57, Elkton 53

Paul VI Catholic High School, Va. 59, Elizabeth Seton 39

Pocomoke 44, Nandua, Va. 8

Poolesville 47, Northwood 38

Queen Annes County 63, Cambridge/SD 32

Rockville 60, Damascus 41

Rosedale Baptist School 48, Frederick Christian Academy 47

Severna Park 41, Glen Burnie 31

Sherwood 45, Montgomery Blair 34

Smithsburg 43, Williamsport 35

South River 67, Northeast – AA 13

St. Andrew’s 70, National Cathedral, D.C. 33

St. John’s, D.C. 82, Holy Cross 24

St. Mary’s Ryken 81, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 47

Tuscarora 58, Urbana 54

Western 69, Carver Vo-Tech 8

Wise 50, Bladensburg 44

Wootton 63, John F. Kennedy 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 DOD Endpoint Security Summit
1|29 Operational Energy Summit 2020
1|29 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots perform 'Elephant Walk'

Today in History

2002: President George Bush nicknames 'axis of evil' during SOTU