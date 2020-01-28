Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 63, Fluvanna 56

Amelia Academy 86, Brunswick Academy 60

Appomattox 69, Altavista 52

Atlee 58, Armstrong 37

Auburn 58, Grayson County 41

Bethel 67, Kecoughtan 59, 2OT

Bishop Ireton 83, Heights, Md. 54

Blue Ridge School 73, Va. Episcopal 52

Briar Woods 75, Freedom (South Riding) 53

Broadway 65, Waynesboro 46

Buckingham County 69, Cumberland 54

Caroline 83, King George 57

Castlewood 70, Thomas Walker 59

Catholic High School of Va Beach 42, Norfolk Academy 39

Cave Spring 56, Blacksburg 51

Central – Wise 73, Lee High 45

Christ Chapel Academy 53, Fairfax Christian 50

Clarke County 43, Luray 39

Colonial Forge 66, Mountain View 46

Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 42

Dan River 81, William Campbell 51

Dematha, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 60

E.C. Glass 65, Liberty-Bedford 53

Eastern Montgomery 55, Craig County 45

Eastern View 59, James Monroe 53

Edison 51, TJ-Alexandria 47

Fairfax 56, West Springfield 44

Flint Hill School 67, Maret, D.C. 58

Fort Defiance 52, Buffalo Gap 50

Frank Cox 44, First Colonial 33

Fredericksburg Academy 71, Wakefield Country Day 13

Freedom (PWC) 79, Gar-Field 76, 2OT

GW-Danville 80, Bassett 55

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Galax 41

Goochland 74, Prince Edward County 53

Good Counsel, Md. 72, Bishop O’Connell 67

Graham 67, Virginia High 58

Gretna 70, Nelson County 67

Hampton Christian 60, Broadwater Academy 40

Hargrave Military 61, Miller School 48

Henrico 69, Patrick Henry-Ashland 41

Heritage-Newport News 73, Denbigh 65

Hermitage 26, John Marshall 22

Herndon 64, Washington-Lee 61

Highland Springs 67, Hanover 56

Honaker 64, Council 44

Hopewell 78, Colonial Heights 44

J.I. Burton 70, Rye Cove 41

James Wood 63, Kettle Run 3, OT

John Champe 67, Battlefield 55

John Handley 69, Culpeper 45

Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 53

Lake Braddock 56, James Robinson 44

Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton River 57

Loudoun County 62, Broad Run 49

Loudoun Valley 72, Independence 40

Louisa 65, Monticello 52

Martinsville 46, Halifax County 39

Massaponax 56, Riverbend 54

McLean 74, Yorktown 67

Meadowbrook 74, Matoaca 46

Middleburg Academy 78, Virginia Academy 53

Millbrook 79, Fauquier 69

Nansemond River 78, Great Bridge 65

Norfolk Collegiate 85, Norfolk Christian School 77

North Cross 55, Eastern Mennonite 50

Northampton 77, Chincoteague 62

Northside 69, Franklin County 41

Osbourn Park 62, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57

Patriot 56, Osbourn 49

Pocomoke, Md. 90, Nandua 64

Portsmouth Christian 19, Atlantic Shores Christian 14

Potomac Falls 54, Riverside 51

Prince George 90, Dinwiddie 72

Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Temple Christian 44

Salem 65, Christiansburg 52

Seton School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 42

Sherando 59, Liberty-Bealeton 41

Skyline 72, Brentsville 63

South County 68, W.T. Woodson 59, OT

South Lakes 60, Langley 44

Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 31

St. Annes-Belfield 60, Woodberry Forest 49

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 84, Episcopal 71

Steward School 95, Greenbrier Christian 37

StoneBridge School 78, Denbigh Baptist 26

T.C. Williams 63, Hayfield 51

The Covenant School 64, Roanoke Catholic 54

Trinity Episcopal 69, St. Christopher’s 64

Tuscarora 66, Park View-Sterling 28

Twin Springs 64, Eastside 59

Twin Valley 50, Hurley 37

Union 61, Abingdon 54

Varina 61, Lee-Davis 46

West Potomac 71, Mount Vernon 39

William Fleming 88, William Byrd 71

William Monroe 62, Warren County 40

Woodside 73, Warwick 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Madison County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abingdon 61, Union 42

Albemarle 48, Fluvanna 42

Amelia County 60, Central of Lunenburg 25

Atlantic Shores Christian 44, Portsmouth Christian 26

Atlee 54, Armstrong 27

Battlefield 37, John Champe 30

Bayside 55, Ocean Lakes 44

Bethel 73, Kecoughtan 12

Booker T. Washington 63, Oscar Smith 54

Brentsville 45, Skyline 44

Buckingham County 56, Cumberland 41

Cape Henry Collegiate 44, Peninsula Catholic 24

Carroll County 67, James River-Buchanan 17

Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, Norfolk Academy 36

Central – Wise 59, Lee High 36

Chantilly 59, Centreville 30

Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 20

Cosby 59, Manchester 52

Culpeper 47, John Handley 38

Deep Run 49, J.R. Tucker 43

Dominion 74, Heritage (Leesburg) 57

Eastern Mennonite 33, Blue Ridge Christian 27

Eastside 84, Twin Springs 39

Fairfax 54, West Springfield 49

First Colonial 59, Frank Cox 22

Franklin County 49, Northside 45

Fredericksburg Christian 61, Seton School 55

Freedom (PWC) 48, Gar-Field 26

Freedom (South Riding) 47, Briar Woods 44

Galax 55, George Wythe-Wytheville 46

Gate City 57, John Battle 23

Glen Allen 72, TJ-Richmond 31

Glenvar 71, Floyd County 62

Goochland 50, Prince Edward County 30

Hampton 107, Phoebus 16

Hampton Roads 49, Walsingham Academy 31

Harrisonburg 52, Rockbridge County 49

Hayfield 49, T.C. Williams 41

Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 60

Hermitage 26, John Marshall 22

Herndon 65, Washington-Lee 30

Hickory 43, Tallwood 28

Highland Springs 65, Hanover 30

Holton Arms, Md. 56, Potomac School 30

Holy Child, Md. 44, Flint Hill School 38

Honaker 92, Council 26

Hopewell 70, Colonial Heights 30

J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 33

James Madison 42, Oakton 36

James River-Midlothian 48, Monacan 44

James Wood 61, Kettle Run 39

Lake Braddock 56, James Robinson 44

Landstown 53, Indian River 41

Lee-Springfield 52, Justice High School 45

Loudoun Valley 68, Independence 22

Luray 56, Clarke County 45

Madison County 50, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42

Maret, D.C. 64, Episcopal 60

Martinsville 46, Halifax County 39

McLean 53, Yorktown 42

Meadowbrook 70, Matoaca 46

Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 45, Madeira School 32

Middleburg Academy 59, Oakcrest 54

Middlesex 60, Charles City County High School 34

Midlothian 74, Huguenot 33

Millbrook 61, Fauquier 51

New Kent 37, Poquoson 17

North Stafford 46, Stafford 39

Osbourn Park 58, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 55

Patrick County 65, Tunstall 35

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Hidden Valley 19

Patriot 45, Osbourn 42

Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 39

Pocomoke, Md. 44, Nandua 8

Potomac Falls 44, Riverside 24

Powhatan 50, George Wythe-Richmond 16

Richmond Christian 79, Kenston Forest 9

Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Temple Christian 45

Salem 66, Christiansburg 11

Salem-Va. Beach 56, Green Run 24

Sherando 51, Liberty-Bealeton 41

South County 60, W.T. Woodson 52

South Lakes 44, Langley 39

Spotswood 58, Turner Ashby 30

St. Annes-Belfield 49, Central Virginia Home School 35

St. Gertrude 53, Collegiate-Richmond 46, OT

St. John Paul the Great 46, Highland-Warrenton 40

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 19

Steward School 49, Greenbrier Christian 26

StoneBridge School 29, Denbigh Baptist 9

Strasburg 55, East Rockingham 37

Tandem Friends School 64, Chelsea Academy 48

Thomas Dale 47, Petersburg 40

Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 12

Trinity Christian School 55, Wakefield School 28

Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Catherine’s 34

Twin Valley 50, Hurley 37

Virginia High 57, Graham 17

Wakefield 61, Falls Church 46

Warhill 37, Smithfield 22

Waynesboro 48, Broadway 27

West Potomac 60, Mount Vernon 34

Western Albemarle 56, Orange County 17

Western Branch 66, Kellam 50

William Fleming 65, William Byrd 40

William Monroe 55, Warren County 25

Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 44

Woodside 65, Warwick 38

York 67, Grafton 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.

Richlands vs. Marion, ppd.

Spotsylvania vs. Courtland, ppd.

