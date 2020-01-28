Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 63, Fluvanna 56
Amelia Academy 86, Brunswick Academy 60
Appomattox 69, Altavista 52
Atlee 58, Armstrong 37
Auburn 58, Grayson County 41
Bethel 67, Kecoughtan 59, 2OT
Bishop Ireton 83, Heights, Md. 54
Blue Ridge School 73, Va. Episcopal 52
Briar Woods 75, Freedom (South Riding) 53
Broadway 65, Waynesboro 46
Buckingham County 69, Cumberland 54
Caroline 83, King George 57
Castlewood 70, Thomas Walker 59
Catholic High School of Va Beach 42, Norfolk Academy 39
Cave Spring 56, Blacksburg 51
Central – Wise 73, Lee High 45
Christ Chapel Academy 53, Fairfax Christian 50
Clarke County 43, Luray 39
Colonial Forge 66, Mountain View 46
Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 42
Dan River 81, William Campbell 51
Dematha, Md. 62, Paul VI Catholic High School 60
E.C. Glass 65, Liberty-Bedford 53
Eastern Montgomery 55, Craig County 45
Eastern View 59, James Monroe 53
Edison 51, TJ-Alexandria 47
Fairfax 56, West Springfield 44
Flint Hill School 67, Maret, D.C. 58
Fort Defiance 52, Buffalo Gap 50
Frank Cox 44, First Colonial 33
Fredericksburg Academy 71, Wakefield Country Day 13
Freedom (PWC) 79, Gar-Field 76, 2OT
GW-Danville 80, Bassett 55
George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Galax 41
Goochland 74, Prince Edward County 53
Good Counsel, Md. 72, Bishop O’Connell 67
Graham 67, Virginia High 58
Gretna 70, Nelson County 67
Hampton Christian 60, Broadwater Academy 40
Hargrave Military 61, Miller School 48
Henrico 69, Patrick Henry-Ashland 41
Heritage-Newport News 73, Denbigh 65
Hermitage 26, John Marshall 22
Herndon 64, Washington-Lee 61
Highland Springs 67, Hanover 56
Honaker 64, Council 44
Hopewell 78, Colonial Heights 44
J.I. Burton 70, Rye Cove 41
James Wood 63, Kettle Run 3, OT
John Champe 67, Battlefield 55
John Handley 69, Culpeper 45
Kempsville 63, Princess Anne 53
Lake Braddock 56, James Robinson 44
Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton River 57
Loudoun County 62, Broad Run 49
Loudoun Valley 72, Independence 40
Louisa 65, Monticello 52
Martinsville 46, Halifax County 39
Massaponax 56, Riverbend 54
McLean 74, Yorktown 67
Meadowbrook 74, Matoaca 46
Middleburg Academy 78, Virginia Academy 53
Millbrook 79, Fauquier 69
Nansemond River 78, Great Bridge 65
Norfolk Collegiate 85, Norfolk Christian School 77
North Cross 55, Eastern Mennonite 50
Northampton 77, Chincoteague 62
Northside 69, Franklin County 41
Osbourn Park 62, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 57
Patriot 56, Osbourn 49
Pocomoke, Md. 90, Nandua 64
Portsmouth Christian 19, Atlantic Shores Christian 14
Potomac Falls 54, Riverside 51
Prince George 90, Dinwiddie 72
Roanoke Valley Christian 54, Temple Christian 44
Salem 65, Christiansburg 52
Seton School 65, Fredericksburg Christian 42
Sherando 59, Liberty-Bealeton 41
Skyline 72, Brentsville 63
South County 68, W.T. Woodson 59, OT
South Lakes 60, Langley 44
Spotswood 68, Turner Ashby 31
St. Annes-Belfield 60, Woodberry Forest 49
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 84, Episcopal 71
Steward School 95, Greenbrier Christian 37
StoneBridge School 78, Denbigh Baptist 26
T.C. Williams 63, Hayfield 51
The Covenant School 64, Roanoke Catholic 54
Trinity Episcopal 69, St. Christopher’s 64
Tuscarora 66, Park View-Sterling 28
Twin Springs 64, Eastside 59
Twin Valley 50, Hurley 37
Union 61, Abingdon 54
Varina 61, Lee-Davis 46
West Potomac 71, Mount Vernon 39
William Fleming 88, William Byrd 71
William Monroe 62, Warren County 40
Woodside 73, Warwick 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg vs. Madison County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 61, Union 42
Albemarle 48, Fluvanna 42
Amelia County 60, Central of Lunenburg 25
Atlantic Shores Christian 44, Portsmouth Christian 26
Atlee 54, Armstrong 27
Battlefield 37, John Champe 30
Bayside 55, Ocean Lakes 44
Bethel 73, Kecoughtan 12
Booker T. Washington 63, Oscar Smith 54
Brentsville 45, Skyline 44
Buckingham County 56, Cumberland 41
Cape Henry Collegiate 44, Peninsula Catholic 24
Carroll County 67, James River-Buchanan 17
Catholic High School of Va Beach 64, Norfolk Academy 36
Central – Wise 59, Lee High 36
Chantilly 59, Centreville 30
Colonial Forge 59, Mountain View 20
Cosby 59, Manchester 52
Culpeper 47, John Handley 38
Deep Run 49, J.R. Tucker 43
Dominion 74, Heritage (Leesburg) 57
Eastern Mennonite 33, Blue Ridge Christian 27
Eastside 84, Twin Springs 39
Fairfax 54, West Springfield 49
First Colonial 59, Frank Cox 22
Franklin County 49, Northside 45
Fredericksburg Christian 61, Seton School 55
Freedom (PWC) 48, Gar-Field 26
Freedom (South Riding) 47, Briar Woods 44
Galax 55, George Wythe-Wytheville 46
Gate City 57, John Battle 23
Glen Allen 72, TJ-Richmond 31
Glenvar 71, Floyd County 62
Goochland 50, Prince Edward County 30
Hampton 107, Phoebus 16
Hampton Roads 49, Walsingham Academy 31
Harrisonburg 52, Rockbridge County 49
Hayfield 49, T.C. Williams 41
Henrico 67, Patrick Henry-Ashland 60
Hermitage 26, John Marshall 22
Herndon 65, Washington-Lee 30
Hickory 43, Tallwood 28
Highland Springs 65, Hanover 30
Holton Arms, Md. 56, Potomac School 30
Holy Child, Md. 44, Flint Hill School 38
Honaker 92, Council 26
Hopewell 70, Colonial Heights 30
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 33
James Madison 42, Oakton 36
James River-Midlothian 48, Monacan 44
James Wood 61, Kettle Run 39
Lake Braddock 56, James Robinson 44
Landstown 53, Indian River 41
Lee-Springfield 52, Justice High School 45
Loudoun Valley 68, Independence 22
Luray 56, Clarke County 45
Madison County 50, Stonewall Jackson – Quicksburg 42
Maret, D.C. 64, Episcopal 60
Martinsville 46, Halifax County 39
McLean 53, Yorktown 42
Meadowbrook 70, Matoaca 46
Mercersburg Academy, Pa. 45, Madeira School 32
Middleburg Academy 59, Oakcrest 54
Middlesex 60, Charles City County High School 34
Midlothian 74, Huguenot 33
Millbrook 61, Fauquier 51
New Kent 37, Poquoson 17
North Stafford 46, Stafford 39
Osbourn Park 58, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 55
Patrick County 65, Tunstall 35
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 80, Hidden Valley 19
Patriot 45, Osbourn 42
Paul VI Catholic High School 59, Elizabeth Seton, Md. 39
Pocomoke, Md. 44, Nandua 8
Potomac Falls 44, Riverside 24
Powhatan 50, George Wythe-Richmond 16
Richmond Christian 79, Kenston Forest 9
Roanoke Valley Christian 50, Temple Christian 45
Salem 66, Christiansburg 11
Salem-Va. Beach 56, Green Run 24
Sherando 51, Liberty-Bealeton 41
South County 60, W.T. Woodson 52
South Lakes 44, Langley 39
Spotswood 58, Turner Ashby 30
St. Annes-Belfield 49, Central Virginia Home School 35
St. Gertrude 53, Collegiate-Richmond 46, OT
St. John Paul the Great 46, Highland-Warrenton 40
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 56, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 19
Steward School 49, Greenbrier Christian 26
StoneBridge School 29, Denbigh Baptist 9
Strasburg 55, East Rockingham 37
Tandem Friends School 64, Chelsea Academy 48
Thomas Dale 47, Petersburg 40
Thomas Walker 53, Castlewood 12
Trinity Christian School 55, Wakefield School 28
Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Catherine’s 34
Twin Valley 50, Hurley 37
Virginia High 57, Graham 17
Wakefield 61, Falls Church 46
Warhill 37, Smithfield 22
Waynesboro 48, Broadway 27
West Potomac 60, Mount Vernon 34
Western Albemarle 56, Orange County 17
Western Branch 66, Kellam 50
William Fleming 65, William Byrd 40
William Monroe 55, Warren County 25
Woodgrove 54, Stone Bridge 44
Woodside 65, Warwick 38
York 67, Grafton 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Alleghany vs. Radford, ppd.
Richlands vs. Marion, ppd.
Spotsylvania vs. Courtland, ppd.
