Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Signed INF José Iglesias to a one-year contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Signed OF Corey Dickerson to a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Antoan Richardson first base, outfield and baserunning coach and Nick Ortiz quality assurance coach.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Marquese Chriss.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.
DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Brandon Hitner to a reserve/future contract.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.
OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/future contract.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Alex Ellis, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Keegan Render, CB Tremon Smith and WRs River Cracraft, Marcus Green and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, CB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton and RB Aca’Cedric Ware to reserve/future contracts.
WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Dr. Kevin Wilk medical consultant.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach.
AHL — Suspended Bridgeport D Kyle Burroughs two games and Utica F Vincent Arseneau one game.
ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D/LW Jaynen Rissling and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte two games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that the club and F Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways.
NEW YORK CITY — Named Matt Goodman chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed Ms Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Mark Pannes CEO.
|National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Announced the resignation of president Amanda Duffy to become executive vice president of Orlando City, effective Feb. 15.
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Jaye Boissiere.
LOUDOUN UNITED — Re-signed G Colin Miller and Ds Peabo Doue and Robert Dambrot.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Mayele Malango, F Connor Presley and Ds Collin Verfurth and Nick Woodruff.
GEORGIA — G Solomon Kindley will enter the NFL draft.
RUTGERS — Named Augie Hoffmann offensive assistant.
XAVIER (NO) — Named Adrian Holloway baseball coach.
