Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

January 7, 2020
 
BASEBALL
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Designated RHP Eric Hanhold for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF José Iglesias on a one-year contract.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms C Jason Castro on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Adalberto Mejía for assignment.

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jimmy Nelson on a one-year contract.

MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Austin Brice for assignment. Agreed to terms with OF Corey Dickerson on a two-year contract. Named James Rowson bench coach, Billy Hatcher first base/outfield coach, Wellington Cepeda bullpen coach and Eddy Rodriguez catching coach.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named Mike Rabelo assistant hitting coach.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Named Antoan Richardson first base, outfield and baserunning coach and Nick Ortiz quality assurance coach.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 2B Starlin Castro on a two-year contract.

Can-Am League

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Santiago Chirino to a contract extension.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Sent C Rob Calabrese to the Windy City ThunderBolts to complete a previous trade.

GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Signed C Tanner Murphy and INF Cody Regis.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed LHP Colton Harlow.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed INF Andrew Dundon and OF Demetrius Moorer to contract extensions. Signed RHP Ryan Evans.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Connor Leedholm and 1B Glen McClain.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Received OF Troy Alexander from the St. Paul Saints of the American Association for a player to be named later.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Waived F Marquese Chriss.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Matt Rhule coach. Signed DE Efe Obada to a one-year contract extension.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Named Mike McCarthy coach.

DETROIT LIONS — Promoted Hank Fraley to offensive line coach and Billy Yates to assistant offensive line coach. Signed RB Tra Carson to a reserve/future contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed OT Brandon Hitner to a reserve/future contract.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Placed DB Juan Thornhill on IR. Signed G Ryan Hunter.

NEW ENGLAND PATROITS — Signed DL Tashawn Bower to a future contract.

OAKLAND RAIDERS — Signed CB Dylan Mabin to a reserve/future contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed TE Alex Ellis, DT Albert Huggins, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Keegan Render, CB Tremon Smith and WRs River Cracraft, Marcus Green and Marken Michel to reserve/future contracts.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed OLB Quinton Bell, C Anthony Fabiano, S Deiondre’ Hall, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, TE Jordan Leggett, CB Herb Miller, OT Brad Seaton and RB Aca’Cedric Ware to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Named Dr. Kevin Wilk medical consultant.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ANAHEIM DUCKS — Reassigned RW Kiefer Sherwood to San Diego (AHL).

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Lawrence Pilut from Rochester (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled D Joel Hanley from Texas (AHL). Placed D John Klingberg on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 1.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned D Kale Clague to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Named John Hynes coach. Acquired F Michael McCarron from the Montreal Canadiens for F Laurent Dauphin.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bridgeport D Kyle Burroughs two games and Utica F Vincent Arseneau one game.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended South Carolina D/LW Jaynen Rissling and Worcester LW Yannick Turcotte two games.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

LOS ANGELES FC — Announced that the club and F Rodolfo Zelaya have mutually agreed to part ways.

NEW YORK CITY — Named Matt Goodman chief operating officer and chief commercial officer.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed Ms Jared Stroud and Chris Lema.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Named Mark Pannes CEO.

National Women’s Soccer League

NWSL — Announced the resignation of president Amanda Duffy to become executive vice president of Orlando City, effective Feb. 15.

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Signed M Jaye Boissiere.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Re-signed G Colin Miller and Ds Peabo Doue and Robert Dambrot.

USL League One

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION II — Signed M Mayele Malango, F Connor Presley and Ds Collin Verfurth and Nick Woodruff.

COLLEGE

GEORGIA — G Solomon Kindley will enter the NFL draft.

RUTGERS — Named Augie Hoffmann offensive assistant.

XAVIER (NO) — Named Adrian Holloway baseball coach.

