Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Assigned RHP Eric Hanhold outright to Norfolk (IL).

BOSTON RED SOX — Fired Alex Cora manager.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Designated RHP Dylan Covey for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Steve Cishek on a one-year contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Designated LHP Matt Hall for assignment. Assigned RHP Dario Agrazal outright to Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Trevor Rosenthal and Braden Shipley on minor league contracts.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with 3B Miguel Sanó on a three-year contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Eric Cressey director of player health and performance, Donovan Santas assistant director of player health and performance and Brett McCabe major league strength and conditioning coach. Promoted physical therapist and assistant trainer Michael Schuk to director of sports medicine and rehabilitation, assistant trainer Tim Lentych to head trainer and head trainer Steve Donohue to director of medical services.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired RHP Jeremy Beasley from the Los Angeles Angels for RHP Matt Andriese.

CHICAGO CUBS — Named Casey Jacobson coordinator of minor league development, James Ogden coordinator of minor league pitching performance, Steven Pollakov Dominican hitting analytics coordinator/piching performance, Mike Mason assistant minor league coordinator/pitching performance, Carlos Chantres assistant minor league coordinator/pitching development, Javier Guerrero minor league coordinator/mental skills, Cory Kennedy head of minor league strength and conditioning and performance science, Doug Jarrow minor league rehabilitation strength and conditioning coordinator and Mike McNulty minor league training coordinator.

MIAMI MARLINS — Traded OF Austin Dean to St. Louis for OF Diowill Burgos.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated OF Odúbel Herrera for assignment. Claimed OF Nick Martini off waivers from Cincinnati.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Daniel Hudson on a two-year contract.

International League

SYRACUSE METS — Named D.J. Carrasco pitching coach and Rich Donnelly bench coach.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed LHP David Roseboom.

SUGAR LAND SKEETERS — Signed C/INF Albert Cordero.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

NBA — Fined Detroit G Derrick Rose $25,000 for throwing a pen across the court and into the spectator stands.

ATLANTA HAWKS — Released F Paul Watson Jr.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed F Kenny Wooten to a two-way contract.

Women’s NBA

WNBA/WNBAPA — Reached agreement on a new eight-year Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), pending ratification by the players and the league’s Board of Governors, effective from the 2020-27 seasons.

MINNESOTA LYNX — Named Katie Smith assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived/injured TE Alex Gray and DT RaShede Hageman.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Announced the retirement of LB Luke Kuechly.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Pat Shurmur offensive coordinator.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — TE Antonio Gates announced his retirement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dillon Mitchell to reserve/future contracts.

WASHINGTON REDSKINS — Promoted assistant director of college scouting Tim Gribble to director of college scouting.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned D Libor Hajek to Hartford (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Re-signed C Nicklas Backstrom to a five-year contract.

American Hockey League

HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Loaned D Jeff Taylor to Maine (ECHL).

ECHL

READING ROYALS — Agreed to terms with F Felix Chamberland.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Edison Flores on permanent transfer from Atlético Monarcas Morelia (Liga MX-Mexico).

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D John Tolkin.

SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed D Shane O’Neill.

United Soccer League

LEAGUE TWO — Announced the addition of a franchise in West Chester, Pa. to begin play for the 2020 season.

TENNIS

TENNIS ANTI-DOPING PROGRAMME — Suspended Nicolas Jarry provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing.

COLLEGE

IOWA — DE A.J. Epenesa will enter the NFL draft.

NOTRE DAME — Promoted Tom Rees to offensive coordinator and Lance Taylor to run game coordinator.

OHIO STATE — Suspended Gs Luther Muhammad and Duane Washington Jr. for its game against Nebraska due to failure to meet program standards and expectations.

RUTGERS — Named Robb Smith defensive coordinator.

TENNESSEE — Announced C Uros Plavsic has been ruled eligible to play for the rest of this season.

UMKC — Named Ryan Pore men’s soccer coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Nick Rolovich football coach.

