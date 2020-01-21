Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash. Assigned LHP Bobby Poyner outright to Pawtucket (IL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell; LHPs Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren, Adalberto Mejia and Matt Tomshaw; INFs Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole; and OFs Jaycob Brugman and Nicky Delmonico on minor-league contracts.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tony Arnerich minor league field coordinator; Mike Cameron minor league special assistant; Rob Marcello pitching coach of Tacoma (PCL); Dave Berg manager, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Joe Thurston hitting coach of Arkansas (TL); Sean McGrath pitching coach and Shawn O’Malley hitting coach of Modesto (Cal); Eric Farris manager, Nathan Bannister pitching coach and Rob Benjamin hitting coach of West Virginia (SAL); Louis Boyd manager and Michael Fransoso hitting coach of Everett (NWL); Jose Umbria hitting coach of the AZL Mariners; Brett Schneider hitting coach and Guady Jabalera coach of the DSL Mariners.

TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brendan Sagara special assistant/player development and pitching coach of Nashville (PCL), Greg Hibbard minor league roving pitching instructor and Kevin Torres coach of Down East (Carolina).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Luis Madero off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyson Ross and C Rob Brantly to minor league contracts.

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brendan Feldmann.

SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Activated OF Justin Pacchioli from the 7-day IL.

Can-Am League

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded INF Trey Hair to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP/OF Michael Hope, LHP Aaron Ford and INF Jake Vieth.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Jack Meggs.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Craig Massey.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Blake Hickman to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis, T Cody Conway, RB Damarea Crockett, CB Kabion Ento, TE James Looney, LB Randy Ramsey, WR Darrius Shepherd, WR Malik Taylor, QB Manny Wilkins and LB Tim Williams to reserve/future contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Bralon Addison and DE Stacy Keely to reserve/future contracts.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to a reserve/future contract.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Promoted Buck Pierce to offensive coordinator in addition to remaining quarterbacks coach. Reassigned running backs coach Kevin Bourgoin to receivers coach. Named Pete Costanza running backs coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Colton Sissons to Milwaukee (AHL) for conditioning.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Brandon Manning five games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Julian Gressel to D.C. United for targeted allocation money. Signed F Adam Jahn from Phoenix Rising for an undisclosed transfer fee. Sent F Lagos Kunga to Phoenix on loan for the duration of the 2020 USL season.

CINCINNATI — Loaned G Ben Lundt to Louisville City (USL Championship).

DALLAS — Traded M Jacori Hayes to Dallas for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Signed F Franco Jara to a contract, effective in July, on loan from Pachuca (Liga MX-Mexico).

LA GALAXY — Signed F Javier Hernández.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Agreed to terms with W Josh Sims on loan from Southampton (Premier League-England).

TORONTO — Signed D Rocco Romeo.

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired M Leonard Owusu from FC Ashdod (Israel) with the use of Targeted Allocation Money.

TENNIS

ITF — Suspended Robert Farah provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing, for a violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.

COLLEGE

EVANSVILLE — Fired Walter McCarty men’s basketball coach. Named interim men’s basketball coach Bernie Seltzer.

FORDHAM — Promoted assistant trainer Tom O’Brien to associate trainer.

GUILFORD — Named Sharon Beverly, Ph.D., interim director of athletics.

NYU — Named Mike Massoni assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach.

OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.

OREGON — Named Joe Moorhead offensive coordinator.

POST (CONN.) — Named Adam Schultz sprint football coach.

PURDUE — Named Marty Biagi special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.

SMU — Named Garrett Riley co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.

VANDERBILT — Named Kenechi Udeze linebackers coach.

