Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Traded RHP Travis Lakins to the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named or cash. Assigned LHP Bobby Poyner outright to Pawtucket (IL).
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with RHPs Drew Anderson, Ryan Burr, Brady Lail, Alex McRae and Bryan Mitchell; LHPs Ross Detwiler, Caleb Frare, Jacob Lindgren, Adalberto Mejia and Matt Tomshaw; INFs Cheslor Cuthbert, Andrew Romine and Matt Skole; and OFs Jaycob Brugman and Nicky Delmonico on minor-league contracts.
SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Tony Arnerich minor league field coordinator; Mike Cameron minor league special assistant; Rob Marcello pitching coach of Tacoma (PCL); Dave Berg manager, Alon Leichman pitching coach and Joe Thurston hitting coach of Arkansas (TL); Sean McGrath pitching coach and Shawn O’Malley hitting coach of Modesto (Cal); Eric Farris manager, Nathan Bannister pitching coach and Rob Benjamin hitting coach of West Virginia (SAL); Louis Boyd manager and Michael Fransoso hitting coach of Everett (NWL); Jose Umbria hitting coach of the AZL Mariners; Brett Schneider hitting coach and Guady Jabalera coach of the DSL Mariners.
TEXAS RANGERS — Named Brendan Sagara special assistant/player development and pitching coach of Nashville (PCL), Greg Hibbard minor league roving pitching instructor and Kevin Torres coach of Down East (Carolina).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Agreed to terms with OF Marcell Ozuna on a one-year contract.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Claimed RHP Luis Madero off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels. Designated RHP Jake Jewell for assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Tyson Ross and C Rob Brantly to minor league contracts.
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed RHP Brendan Feldmann.
SOMERSET PATRIOTS — Activated OF Justin Pacchioli from the 7-day IL.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Traded INF Trey Hair to Fargo-Moorhead (AA) for RHP/OF Michael Hope, LHP Aaron Ford and INF Jake Vieth.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released OF Jack Meggs.
SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed INF Craig Massey.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Blake Hickman to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SACRAMENTO KINGS — Traded Fs Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to Portland for G Kent Bazemore, F Anthony Tolliver and two second-round draft picks.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Evan Baylis, T Cody Conway, RB Damarea Crockett, CB Kabion Ento, TE James Looney, LB Randy Ramsey, WR Darrius Shepherd, WR Malik Taylor, QB Manny Wilkins and LB Tim Williams to reserve/future contracts.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Bralon Addison and DE Stacy Keely to reserve/future contracts.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LB Josh Smith to a reserve/future contract.
WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Promoted Buck Pierce to offensive coordinator in addition to remaining quarterbacks coach. Reassigned running backs coach Kevin Bourgoin to receivers coach. Named Pete Costanza running backs coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned F Colton Sissons to Milwaukee (AHL) for conditioning.
AHL — Suspended Bakersfield D Brandon Manning five games.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Traded M Julian Gressel to D.C. United for targeted allocation money. Signed F Adam Jahn from Phoenix Rising for an undisclosed transfer fee. Sent F Lagos Kunga to Phoenix on loan for the duration of the 2020 USL season.
CINCINNATI — Loaned G Ben Lundt to Louisville City (USL Championship).
DALLAS — Traded M Jacori Hayes to Dallas for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Signed F Franco Jara to a contract, effective in July, on loan from Pachuca (Liga MX-Mexico).
LA GALAXY — Signed F Javier Hernández.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Agreed to terms with W Josh Sims on loan from Southampton (Premier League-England).
TORONTO — Signed D Rocco Romeo.
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS — Acquired M Leonard Owusu from FC Ashdod (Israel) with the use of Targeted Allocation Money.
ITF — Suspended Robert Farah provisionally, pending determination of the charge against him at a full hearing, for a violation of the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme.
EVANSVILLE — Fired Walter McCarty men’s basketball coach. Named interim men’s basketball coach Bernie Seltzer.
FORDHAM — Promoted assistant trainer Tom O’Brien to associate trainer.
GUILFORD — Named Sharon Beverly, Ph.D., interim director of athletics.
HAWAII — Named Todd Graham football coach.
NYU — Named Mike Massoni assistant men’s and women’s track and field coach.
OHIO STATE — Named Kerry Coombs defensive coordinator.
OREGON — Named Joe Moorhead offensive coordinator.
POST (CONN.) — Named Adam Schultz sprint football coach.
PURDUE — Named Marty Biagi special teams coordinator and defensive assistant.
SMU — Named Garrett Riley co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Promoted offensive line coach AJ Ricker to co-offensive coordinator.
VANDERBILT — Named Kenechi Udeze linebackers coach.
