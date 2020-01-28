Tuesday’s Sports Transactions

BASEBALL American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with 1B Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract. Designated RHP Denyi Reyes for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Named Ryan Engels development coach of Round Rock (PCL); Gregorio Pettit manager, Jason Kanzler hitting coach and Sean Connole mental skills and development coach of Corpus Christi (TL); Rafael Peña hitting coach of Fayetteville (Carolina); Sean Godfrey hitting coach of Quad Cities (MWL); Wladimir Sutil manager, Ernesto Irizarry hitting coach and Tanner Lubbach development coach of Tri-City (NYP); Ricardo Rivera manager of the GCL Astros; Luis Reynoso hitting coach of the DSL Astros; Jeff Lewis minor league rehab coordinator; and Terrence Kennell minor league strength and conditioning rehab coordinator.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated 3B Pat Valaika for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with OF Steven Souza Jr. on a one-year contract. Selected the contract of LHP Adam Choplick from Southern Maryland (Atlantic).

Advertisement

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated OF Jose Siri for assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed RHP Shelby Miller to a minor league contract.

NEW YORK METS — Signed RHPs Rob Whalen and Erasmo Ramírez and INF Eduardo Núñez to minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with 1B Ryan Zimmerman on a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL Women’s National Basketball Association

NEW YORK LIBERTY — Named Shelley Patterson assistant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Andrew Berry executive vice president of football operations and general manager. Signed FB Johnny Stanton to a reserve/future contract.

DENVER BRONCOS — Named Mike Shula quarterbacks coach.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Named Bill O’Brien general manager in addition to his duties as coach. Promoted executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby to executive vice president of football operation.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ESKIMOS — Signed DB Eric Blake, WR Hunter Karl and DL Evan Machibroda.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Filip Larsson from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Agreed to terms with D Marcus Pettersson on a five-year contract extension.

ECHL

ECHL — Suspended Cincinnati D Connor Schmidt two games.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Signed F Luis Amarilla on a 12-month loan from Vélez Sarsfield (Primera División-Argentina).

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Gudmundur Thórarinsson.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Oswaldo Alanís on a one-year loan from Chivas de Guadalajara.

USL Championship

LOUDOUN UNITED — Signed M Gabriel Gomez.

COLLEGE

ARMY — Named Sean Saturnio special teams coach.

RUTGERS — Named Adam Scheier special teams coordinator.

SAINT ANSELM — Named Shaun Bishop men’s golf coach.

WASHINGTON STATE — Named Jake Dickert defensive coordinator.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.