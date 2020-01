Tulane, ECU meet in conference play

Tulane (10-8, 2-4) vs. East Carolina (8-11, 2-4)

Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum, Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina hosts Tulane in an AAC matchup. Tulane fell short in a 67-54 game at home to Tulsa on Saturday. East Carolina lost 84-64 at SMU on Wednesday.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Tulane has depended on senior leadership this year while East Carolina has been fueled heavily by freshmen. For the Green Wave, seniors K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 48 percent of the team’s points this season, including 56 percent of all Green Wave points over their last five. In the other locker room, freshmen Jayden Gardner, Brandon Suggs and Tristen Newton have combined to account for 57 percent of East Carolina’s scoring this season and 65 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 30.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also made 74.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 75: East Carolina is 0-7 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 8-4 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

PERFECT WHEN: Tulane is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Green Wave are 4-8 when opponents score more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Tulane as a team has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among AAC teams.

