Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Tulsa 67, Tulane 54

January 18, 2020 3:53 pm
 
< a min read
      

TULSA (12-6)

Rachal 7-14 2-4 16, Horne 7-14 0-0 16, Joiner 1-3 0-1 3, Jackson 3-6 1-2 8, Igbanu 4-7 11-12 19, Hill 1-1 0-0 3, Korita 0-3 2-2 2, Ugboh 0-2 0-0 0, Earley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-21 67.

TULANE (10-8)

Hightower 6-11 2-5 14, Lawson 6-16 0-0 15, Thompson 3-7 4-6 10, Walker 3-9 0-0 8, Days 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Zhang 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Ali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 6-11 54.

Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 5-16 (Horne 2-6, Hill 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Joiner 1-3, Rachal 0-1, Korita 0-3), Tulane 6-25 (Lawson 3-8, Walker 2-6, Thomas 1-6, Hightower 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_Tulsa 39 (Rachal, Joiner 7), Tulane 25 (Lawson 6). Assists_Tulsa 13 (Joiner, Jackson 4), Tulane 9 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 11, Tulane 18. A_2,189 (4,100).

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending