Tulsa 67, Tulane 54

TULSA (12-6)

Rachal 7-14 2-4 16, Horne 7-14 0-0 16, Joiner 1-3 0-1 3, Jackson 3-6 1-2 8, Igbanu 4-7 11-12 19, Hill 1-1 0-0 3, Korita 0-3 2-2 2, Ugboh 0-2 0-0 0, Earley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 16-21 67.

TULANE (10-8)

Hightower 6-11 2-5 14, Lawson 6-16 0-0 15, Thompson 3-7 4-6 10, Walker 3-9 0-0 8, Days 1-1 0-0 2, Thomas 1-8 0-0 3, Zhang 1-3 0-0 2, McGee 0-0 0-0 0, Ali 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 6-11 54.

Halftime_26-26. 3-Point Goals_Tulsa 5-16 (Horne 2-6, Hill 1-1, Jackson 1-2, Joiner 1-3, Rachal 0-1, Korita 0-3), Tulane 6-25 (Lawson 3-8, Walker 2-6, Thomas 1-6, Hightower 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Fouled Out_Days. Rebounds_Tulsa 39 (Rachal, Joiner 7), Tulane 25 (Lawson 6). Assists_Tulsa 13 (Joiner, Jackson 4), Tulane 9 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Tulsa 11, Tulane 18. A_2,189 (4,100).

